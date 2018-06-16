N.C. State is on a roll having picked up six commitments so far this month. Today Ikem Ekwonu made it seven June commitments for the Wolfpack. The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout has gone public with his commitment to N.C. State.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

I just feel like the school is the best fit for me. I really like coach Ledford, coach Doeren, and coach Faulkner. It’s fairly close to home, which wasn’t a deal breaker for me but is definitely a bonus.

I visited this past Thursday and coach Doeren and I talked about how they are doing so well on the recruiting trail right now. We talked about the recruiting class and how if I went there I would be going against the best competition around. That’s evident when you look at this recruiting class.

Coach Ledford and coach Faulkner are the two guys that have really been recruiting me. They’re really big on bringing me in because they have a lot of in-state talent and that’s something that resonated with me. They were also talking about how well they could develop me, which really stuck with me too.

RIVALS’ REACTION…

Ekwonu should fit in very nicely with N.C. State’s offense. He is a tough inside presence that does a good job creating running lanes inside and is quick enough to be an asset as a pulling guard or making blocks down the field. In pass protection Ekwonu does a good job setting and resetting his hands as he slides to stay in front of the defender. He will really benefit from the Wolfpack’s strength and conditioning program, which could develop him into a cornerstone of the N.C. State offensive line.