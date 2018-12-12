N.C. State already has 2020 quarterback Ben Finley committed and he’ll have a major weapon to throw it in that same recruiting class now that 2020 Rivals100 wide receiver Porter Rooks announced his commitment to the Wolfpack. The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day star explained why he decided to pick N.C. State this early in the recruiting process.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

“I’ve always said that I’ll commit whenever I get that feeling,” Rooks said. “I’ve had it since the first time I got on campus but after being there a handful of times in the last couple months, I know N.C. State is home.

“Most of the guys committed in the 2019 class are my boys,” he said. “So are a good bit of the players as well. Devin Leary, Nick McCloud, Payton Wilson, Malik Dunlap, Emeka Emezie, and some others. A lot of those boys are from the area so I know them from playing with or against them.

“I’m closest to coach Faulkner and coach McDonald,” said Rooks. “I feel that I’ll thrive in their system and will be able to show my versatility as a receiver. They like to stretch the field but their receivers are also able to go in the slot to work zones. Not even just Kelvin Harmon but to see the early success that Emeka had and also the development of Jacobi Myers was encouraging for me.

“I’m definitely starting off with Josh Downs, Jacolbe Cowan, Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Mitchell Mayes and Twan Flip Jr.,” he said. “And mark my words on this, Flip is going to be a sleeper in the 2020 class.”

RIVALS’ REACTION…

Getting Rooks onboard early in the recruiting cycle is a major important for N.C. State for a number of reasons. On the field, Rooks in one of the best in the 2020 class. He is a well-rounded receiver that understands the nuances of the position. A route-running technician, Rooks creates a lot of separation with crisp cuts and his long arms make it easier for quarterbacks to get him the ball. He isn’t one of those receivers with blazing speed but his sure-hands and ability to get defensive backs off balance with his cuts and head-fakes make a dangerous offensive weapon regardless of the route.