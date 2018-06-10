The Latest: It's been a busy few months for three-star Florida wide receiver Isaiah Washington as he continues to collect offers from programs all over the country. After entering 2018 with just a few offers to his name, his list is now over 20 and he's out on the road trying to see as many schools as possible as he starts to narrow his options. Rivals.com caught up with Washington at the recent Atlanta 3 Stripe Satellite Camp to get the latest on where things stand in his recruitment.

In His Words: "The schools talking to me the most is probably Rutgers, Wake Forest, N.C. State and Duke."

Wake Forest: "They offered me the first day of spring practice. Coach Ruggiero and Coach Higgins, they have been reaching out to me a lot. I actually just talked to Coach Higgins and we were catching up a little bit. They are a great academic school and academics are everything for me. You go to college and football isn't forever, the NFL stands for not for long, so getting a good degree at a good school is very important to me."

Rutgers: "Coach Erb and Coach Joseph are both really good coaches. They kind of reach out to me almost every day. I talked to Coach Joseph today. He came down here to see me. It's very big convenience to have him here and have us meet halfway. They're all-around great guys. I really want to get up there for a visit but I'm trying to work that out with my parents right now. I want to take an unofficial but we'll see. It might have to be an official because of the distance. They like my size and my length and how I run routes and go up and get the ball."

N.C. State: "I talk to the receivers coach, Coach McDonald mostly. He offered me a month ago. He came down and watched me work out in the spring. He's a great coach. I love his personality. We talk all the time and he's a great dude. I'm planning to go up to North Carolina to go to all the visits, Duke, Wake and N.C. State all in one. I'm working on that now."

Duke: "They have been talking to me a lot. They are a recent offer, just 2-3 weeks ago. Coach Roper called and said they wanted to offer me in the spring but they were full at the position. Now they are taking another wide receiver and as soon as they realized that they called me and gave me the offer. I want to go up there and visit because everyone keeps telling me it's beautiful. I know they have great academics and if you get a degree from Duke you can pretty much do anything."