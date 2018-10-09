GREENSBORO — High Point (N.C.) Southwest Guilford junior defensive end Myles Murphy is proof that it isn’t where you start in recruiting, but how you finish.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has become a hot name of late, with seven offers, including one from NC State on Sept. 8. To put this in perspective, all of his offers have come since the start of his junior year, starting with Western Carolina on Aug. 19, and followed by North Carolina, Tennessee, NCSU, Florida, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Some of Murphy’s defensive line peers had their recruitments blow up last year, such as Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day juniors Jacolbe Cowan and Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Florida commit), plus Sanford (N.C.) Lee County junior Desmond Evans. Murphy is proving he belongs in the discussion now on top defensive ends in the state of North Carolina.

Rivals.com ranks him the No. 12 overall player in the state in the class of 2020, and his 4.7-second speed in the 40-yard dash has gotten the attention of college recruiters, but that wasn't always the case.



“I went to the East Carolina camp and North Carolina A&T camp, and those were the only two I went to,” Murphy said. “Now, I want to go out and get more offers.

“Seeing those other guys, it makes me want to grind more.”

Murphy and Southwest Guilford are off to a 5-2 start, and it’s easy to see why colleges are intrigued with his speed, frame and tenacity off the edge. He weighed 200 pounds last year.

“I am better this season and I’m starting now,” Murphy said. “I was subbing in last year, and I was making plays a lot. Now, I’m starting and making a bunch more plays.”

Murphy credits getting bigger and stronger to his improvement this season. He plays with a quality motor, which is a great complement to his natural athleticism.

“I just try to pump up my teammates and try to pump myself up,” Murphy said. “I try and rip the ball and do everything I can for the offense can get it and we can score.”

NCSU safety coach Aaron Henry recruits the Triad area for the Wolfpack. Murphy has gone to college games at NC State, North Carolina and South Carolina, with a future Florida contest on the horizon. He watched NCSU host Georgia State.

“NC State, they put a lot of D-Lineman in the league,” said Murphy, who could envision himself staying close to home for college. “That is what caught my interest. They make their D-Line grind and make them work and force theirs.

“Coach Henry has been talking to me a lot. He talks to me the most. [NCSU] Coach [Dave] Doeren told me how I could be great.”

The rise of Bradley Chubb is a great selling point to any defensive line recruiting targets. Chubb went from Rivals.com three-star prospect at outside linebacker to the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos. That has hit home for Murphy.

“They made him strong and fast and he got a lot of sacks,” Murphy said.