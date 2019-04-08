FORT MILL, S.C. — NC State recruiting target Muhsin Muhammad III had a busy weekend, taking in the Kay Yow Spring Game on Saturday, and then the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas on Sunday.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Muhammad, who goes by “Moose” like his father, was named the Wide Receiver MVP of the camp, showing why he’s such a coveted recruit for the Wolfpack. The Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park High standout entered the camp ranked No. 128 overall nationally, No. 5 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 27 wide receiver in the country in the class of 2020.