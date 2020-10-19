NC State Wolfpack football stretched its winning streak to three games in a row with a 31-20 win at home over Duke, improving to 4-1, both overall and in conference action. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Leary had completed 14 of 24 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown with an interception before breaking his leg. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Key Moment Of The Game

They were two plays made by redshirt junior linebacker Vi Jones, one near the end of the first half and the other at the beginning of the second. Duke led 17-7 when Jones, for the second week in a row, blocked a punt. Redshirt junior safety Max Fisher scooped up the loose ball and returned it eight yards for a score, trimming Duke's lead down to three points with 45 seconds left before halftime. Duke extended the advantage with a field goal to end the first half, and then looked poised to add to its lead further after a strip sack of redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary was recovered by the Blue Devils at the NC State 25-yard line. Six plays later, Duke faced third and goal at the one-yard line. Senior running back Deon Jackson was stuffed for no gain. Duke chose to go for it, and Jones again came up big. His quick pass rush on Duke senior quarterback Chase Brice forced an incomplete pass, and for the third straight week NC State was able to get a fourth-and-goal stop at the 1-yard line. The importance was it kept the margin at one score, 20-14 in Duke's favor. That also turned out to be Duke's last great chance to score again.

Three Things That Worked

1. Stopping Duke's running backs. In its win at Syracuse, Jackson ran 30 times for 169 yards and junior Mataeo Durant added 23 carries for 163 yards and two scores. A week later against the Wolfpack, the numbers were starkly different. Jackson ran 20 times for just 34 yards, and Durant had seven carries for nine yards. That was the key in holding Duke to its season-low total of 319 total yards, less than half the 645 yards it had at Syracuse. 2. Making plays on defense and special teams. The only way NC State won this game is because its defense and special teams helped balance out the mistakes the Wolfpack made, most of them on offense. Duke's first points came when it blocked redshirt junior Trenton Gill's punt and returned it for a touchdown, but Jones' big play and Fisher's subsequent TD canceled that out. NC State's offense turned it over three times, the last coming on Leary's fumble. Yet by the end of the game, the Wolfpack linebacker corps came up with three picks of its own to even the turnover margin. 3. Finding discipline in the second half. Eight penalties for 106 yards is too many for one game. For one half, as was the case for NC State at halftime against Duke, it's inexcusable. The gist of Doeren's locker room message at the break was to be smarter, and to the Pack's credit it responded with no second half penalties.

Three Things That Didn't Work

1. First half discipline. By halftime, NC State had 106 penalty yards, two turnovers, a punt blocked that was return for a score and a player ejected for targeting (sophomore safety Jakeen Harris). Whether the Pack was too amped up to play an in-state rival for the first time in their careers or simply not focused and ready, NC State did a good job of shooting themselves in the foot in the first half. 2. Containing Chase Brice's runs. You can forgive NC State for not having Brice's running game on the scouting report. In his career, which was previously as a backup at Clemson before he transferred to Duke in the offseason, Brice had never rushed for more than 28 yards in a game and was negative-three yards on the season in 2020. Probably figuring NC State was not expecting it, Duke had Brice run keepers on run-pass options and it was effective. He ran for 86 yards on 14 rushes, and that turned out to be the most effective part of the Blue Devils' offense. 3. Emerging unscathed. The victory had a bittersweet tone to it due to the injury to Leary (broken leg), but there were other potential developments that could have the Wolfpack critically shorthanded at offensive tackle and safety.

Position-By-Position Battles