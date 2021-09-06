Monday morning quarterbacking NC State 45, South Florida 0

NC State Wolfpack football scored a convincing season-opening win by crushing South Florida, 45-0, on Thursday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking:

Leary improved to 4-0 as a starter since the start of the 2020 season. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Key Moment Of The Game

You could make a case it came on the game's opening drive. NC State was facing an early third and eight from its own 38 when redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary's pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage. What probably should have been an incomplete pass was instead snagged by redshirt freshman tight end Christopher Toudle out of the air. Toudle managed to muscle ahead for a few extra yards, turning it into a 15-yard gain. Leary would convert another third and long later in the drive before connecting with junior running back Ricky Person Jr. on a wheel route for a 33-yard touchdown, and the Wolfpack never looked back.

Three Things That Worked For NC State Football

1. The defense: Sure, NC State probably got away with a few errant passes by USF's quarterbacks on open receivers downfield, and it took advantage of some inexperience QB play to pick off a couple of passes in the red zone. The bottom line is that a shutout is a shutout, and holding anyone scoreless at the FBS level in modern college football is quite an accomplishment. 2. Running to the left: Per game stats provided from PFF, NC State ran 32 times for 271 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per carry, when it ran to the left. It recorded a first down 11 times going that direction, and it had nine carries gain at least 10 yards. Most of that success was off the tight end when he lined up there and also behind All-American candidate sophomore left tackle Ikem Ekwonu. 3. Playing a clean game: Leary certainly would want his interception back. Uncharacteristically the strong-armed Leary underthrew a wide open redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas for what would have been a touchdown had the pass been on the mark. That was a rare blemish in what was otherwise a clean game for the Pack. It was penalized only three times for 25 yards, a major point of emphasis going into the season.

Three Things That Didn’t Work For NC State Football

1. Getting the USF quarterbacks on the ground: A year ago, USF was tied for 116th out of 127 teams at the FBS level in sacks allowed per game at 3.33. NC State got close to the quarterbacks a bunch of times, registering a high number of hurries at 10. However, it did not once get either Cade Fortin or Timmy McClain for a sack. 2. Running to the right (compared to the left): NC State was not bad running to the right side, averaging a respectable 4.1 yards per carry. However, in only carried seven times that direction (for 29 yards) and did not have a single run of more than 10 yards. You can probably get away with such an imbalance between running left and right against USF and in the season opener, but eventually the Wolfpack will want to make teams respect its ability to run off the right side of the line. 3. Getting Ben Finley some snaps: This was the perfect game to get the backup quarterback a series or two, but USF went on an over 7.5-minute drive on its final possession before it stalled on downs inside the NC State five-yard line with just 42 seconds left. That meant Finley received just one snap on offense (he also took a snap for a designed pooch punt).

