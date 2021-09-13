Monday morning quarterbacking Mississippi State 24, NC State 10

NC State Wolfpack football suffered a deflating 24-10 loss at Mississippi State Saturday evening in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking:

NC State redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary had mixed results Saturday. (Matt Bush/USA Today)

Key Moment Of The Game

Mississippi State got the ball with 5:39 left in the first half at its own 17 and leading 7-3. The Pack was scheduled to receive the kickoff to start the second half, so a stop and a potential score could have been a huge momentum change. Mississippi State though converted on third-and-seven and then third-and-10 to sustain its drive. An incomplete pass on third-and-seven from the NC State 39-yard line was coupled with a holding penalty on the Bulldogs. Rather than electing to take the 10-yard mark-off and make Mississippi State try to convert a third-and-17 at the 49, head coach Dave Doeren declined the penalty. Mississippi State's Mike Leach responded by going for it. The Bulldogs converted on a 13-yard pass despite good coverage from freshman corner Aydan White on the play. Two snaps later, it was in the end zone for a 14-3 lead after a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Will Rogers to receiver Malik Heath with 1:09 left in the first half. NC State crossed midfield to start its second half, but a costly fumble from Wolfpack sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight was recovered by the Bulldogs at the Mississippi State 46-yard line. This time the Bulldogs were more efficient on their way to what proved to be a backbreaking touchdown with 8:59 left in the third, giving them a 21-3 advantage.

Three Things That Worked For NC State Football

1. Tackling: A key for NC State's defense going into the game was making sure to limit Mississippi State's yards after the catch. Pro Football Focus (PFF) credited the Bulldogs with 158 yards after the catch on Saturday, way down from the 229 it registered in week one. It was also below the 180.0 average it had per game in 2020, year one in Leach's Air Raid offense. “I’m taking a little comfort knowing that we’re definitely gonna play some teams that don’t tackle as well as NC State,” Leach said after the game. “They may or may not be more talented, but they won’t tackle as well as NC State.” 2. Winning in the trenches early: There were a lot of complaints about NC State not being well prepared for the game, but statistically that does not appear to be true. In fact, NC State dominated the first quarter in every way but the scoreboard, which would suggest the Wolfpack was ready but just didn't seize its opportunities. Going into the second quarter, NC State had a 114-5 edge in total yards and was averaging 5.2 yards per play compared to Mississippi State's paltry 0.6. 3. Stopping the run: It's not a significant part of the game plan to control Mississippi State's ground game, but it is worth noting that the 25 yards allowed on the ground when adjusting for sacks would have been the second fewest for the Bulldogs in all of last season when it played 10 SEC games, including against Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and LSU, plus a bowl game versus a ranked Tulsa squad.

Three Things That Didn’t Work For NC State Football

1. Seizing the first quarter: Giving up a kickoff return for a touchdown is hard to accept, especially on the opening kick of the game when you would hope to just boot it out of the end zone. There there is being intercepted in the end zone and missing a field goal, albeit a 48-yard attempt. That misfire came after a muffed punt by Mississippi State gave the Pack the ball at the Bulldogs' 47-yard line, meaning NC State did not cash in a golden opportunity. The bottom line is instead of being down 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, NC State should have been up something in the neighborhood of 10-0 the way the opening frame unfolded and driving for more to start the second. 2. Offense in second and third quarters: Simply put, it was anemic. NC State had just 16 total yards in the second quarter and only two first downs. The third quarter was not much better with 64 total yards and three first downs. After averaging 5.2 yards per play in the first quarter, that number dipped down to 3.9 yards for the game going into the fourth. Whether it was ineffective running and passing games or poor play-calling and game management, it was not working. 3. Defense in second and third quarters: It is very difficult to pin this loss on the defense after it surrendered only 17 points itself and allowed a total of 316 yards in the game. However, Mississippi State was able to drive for two touchdowns — one in the second and the other in the third — and the Pack needed a fourth-down stop to prevent another potential score. After gaining five total yards in the first quarter, Mississippi State combined for 252 yards in the second and third. Had it kept that pace up for an entire game, it would have piled up 500-plus yards.

