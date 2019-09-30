Monday morning quarterbacking: Florida State 31, NC State 13
NC State hung around but the inability to have a consistent offensive attack end up costing it during a 31-13 loss at Florida State.
It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.
Key Moment Of The Game
Starting at its own 7-yard with 4:26 left in the third quarter and FSU leading 17-6, a pair of passes from redshirt sophomore quarterback Bailey Hockman to junior receiver Emeka Emezie were not caught (despite being good throws).
That forced a punt deep in its own territory, and FSU took over with excellent field position at its own 49 with 3:29 left in the quarter. The Pack defense had stood tall time and time again to give the offense a chance. But on this possession, it finally broke.
FSU quarterback Alex Hornibrook, a grad transfer from Wisconsin, completed four straight passes totaling 42 yards, including a nine-yarder for a touchdown to Tamorrion Terry with 59 seconds left in the quarter.
Three Things That Worked
1. The pass rush
In FSU’s illustrious history, it has never allowed as many sacks as it did Saturday to NC State. The Pack finished with eight in the game, 3.5 from senior defensive tackle Larrell Murchison. FSU was perhaps the first team this year to look more downfield in the passing attack rather than throw quickly, and adding an immobile quarterback provided a nice target for NC State’s variety of blitzes.
2. Containing Cam Akers
Akers came into Saturday averaging 124.8 rushing yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry. Until he bust through the line for a 41-yard touchdown with 9:13 left in the game in a hurried fourth and one play, he was handled by NC State. His first 16 carries of the game went for just 42 yards, or 2.7 yards per rush.
3. Limiting FSU’s explosive start
NC State chose to take the opening kick rather than defer to the second half presumably out of respect for FSU’s penchant to get off to incredible starts. They had outscored teams 58-9 in the first quarter through its first four games. Yet the Noles led only 3-0 when the quarter was ended Saturday.
Three things That Did Not Work
1. Offense
Fans can choose to blame whomever they want, but it’s a unit wide issue at this point. Linemen are being whipped on third (and fourth) and short situations. Receivers are dropping key passes that are killing possessions. It was a running back that fumbled on a drive well into FSU territory. Obviously the quarterback situation remains in flux, and the inability to find offense after halftime for the third straight game (just one first down in the third quarter Saturday) is a reflection on the coaching.
2. Allowing big plays
Over a third of FSU’s total yards and 21 of its 31 points came on three plays, all touchdowns that went at least 40 yards.
3. Taking advantage of first half opportunities
Our tweet at halftime summed it up best:
Half of missed opportunities for NC State:— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 29, 2019
• Missed FG
• Failed to get 4th and 1 at FSU 36
• Get ball at FSU 30 and settled for FG
• Get 1st and goal at 6 and settled for FG
• Fumble in FSU territory.
• Two 3rd down stops in same drive negated by late hits and give up TD
Position-By-Position Battles
NC State’s offensive line vs. Florida State’s front seven
FSU had two sacks and six tackles for loss, but NC State’s running backs averaged 5.2 yards per rush and the sacks came in the fourth quarter. On the flip side, there were multiple penalties on the offensive line, and it failed on two third and ones and a fourth and one, all running plays. At best, it's a draw.
Florida State’s offensive line vs. NC State’s front seven
A dominating performance by the Wolfpack: eight sacks and 14 tackles for loss. Its best game of the season thus far.
NC State’s wide receivers vs. Florida State’s secondary
For as much heat as NC State’s quarterbacks have taken, the receiving corps also needs to get better. There were too many drops, but on the bright side redshirt freshman Devin Carter had his best game since going into the starting lineup with four catches for 68 yards.
Florida State’s wide receivers vs. NC State’s secondary
Some of the sacks were probably a credit to the Pack’s defensive backs, but the combination of Terry and Ontaria Wilson was a challenge that gives the edge to FSU. The two combined for nine receptions for 168 yards and three scores.
Quarterbacks
Hornibrook was not great, but he still completed 29 of 40 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns without turning it over. He decisively won the day as NC State left Saturday more unsure about the quarterback position than at any point in the past five years.
Running backs
Until the fourth quarter, NC State's young trio of sophomore Ricky Person Jr. and freshmen Zonovan Knight and Jordan Houston was holding its own with Akers. However, Akers' big play and Knight's costly fumble tilts the advantage in FSU's favor. Of concern going forward is the injury to Person.
Tight ends/fullbacks
It was a good game for Pack redshirt junior Cary Angeline, who caught four passes for 56 yards and was one of the best performers on the Pack’s offense.
Special teams
Both teams missed field goals. FSU shanked a punt badly but NC State was only able to convert it into a field goal. NC State gave up a long kickoff return to start the second half, but its defense held up nicely to prevent any damage there. Overall it was a draw.
