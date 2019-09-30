NC State hung around but the inability to have a consistent offensive attack end up costing it during a 31-13 loss at Florida State. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Key Moment Of The Game

Starting at its own 7-yard with 4:26 left in the third quarter and FSU leading 17-6, a pair of passes from redshirt sophomore quarterback Bailey Hockman to junior receiver Emeka Emezie were not caught (despite being good throws). That forced a punt deep in its own territory, and FSU took over with excellent field position at its own 49 with 3:29 left in the quarter. The Pack defense had stood tall time and time again to give the offense a chance. But on this possession, it finally broke. FSU quarterback Alex Hornibrook, a grad transfer from Wisconsin, completed four straight passes totaling 42 yards, including a nine-yarder for a touchdown to Tamorrion Terry with 59 seconds left in the quarter.

Three Things That Worked

1. The pass rush In FSU’s illustrious history, it has never allowed as many sacks as it did Saturday to NC State. The Pack finished with eight in the game, 3.5 from senior defensive tackle Larrell Murchison. FSU was perhaps the first team this year to look more downfield in the passing attack rather than throw quickly, and adding an immobile quarterback provided a nice target for NC State’s variety of blitzes. 2. Containing Cam Akers Akers came into Saturday averaging 124.8 rushing yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry. Until he bust through the line for a 41-yard touchdown with 9:13 left in the game in a hurried fourth and one play, he was handled by NC State. His first 16 carries of the game went for just 42 yards, or 2.7 yards per rush. 3. Limiting FSU’s explosive start NC State chose to take the opening kick rather than defer to the second half presumably out of respect for FSU’s penchant to get off to incredible starts. They had outscored teams 58-9 in the first quarter through its first four games. Yet the Noles led only 3-0 when the quarter was ended Saturday.

Three things That Did Not Work

1. Offense

Fans can choose to blame whomever they want, but it’s a unit wide issue at this point. Linemen are being whipped on third (and fourth) and short situations. Receivers are dropping key passes that are killing possessions. It was a running back that fumbled on a drive well into FSU territory. Obviously the quarterback situation remains in flux, and the inability to find offense after halftime for the third straight game (just one first down in the third quarter Saturday) is a reflection on the coaching. 2. Allowing big plays Over a third of FSU’s total yards and 21 of its 31 points came on three plays, all touchdowns that went at least 40 yards. 3. Taking advantage of first half opportunities Our tweet at halftime summed it up best:

Half of missed opportunities for NC State:

• Missed FG

• Failed to get 4th and 1 at FSU 36

• Get ball at FSU 30 and settled for FG

• Get 1st and goal at 6 and settled for FG

• Fumble in FSU territory.

• Two 3rd down stops in same drive negated by late hits and give up TD — The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 29, 2019

Position-By-Position Battles