NC State was pounded by Boston College, 45-24, Saturday in Chestnut Hills, Mass. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Key Moment Of The Game

NC State had two drives in the first half where it could have potentially set a different tone, at least for a little while, and came away with just three points. The first came after redshirt sophomore quarterback Bailey Hockman had just thrown his pick six to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead. On the strength of a trick play that resulted in a 24-yard pass from redshirt sophomore Thayer Thomas to redshirt freshman Devin Carter, NC State began its first positive drive of the contest. It eventually reached the BC 6-yard line after a 22-yard throw from Hockman to Carter and had first and goal. A pair of runs got NC State to the 1-yard line. On third down however, freshman Zonovan Knight was stuffed for a one-yard loss. Then Hockman missed Thomas in the end zone, and NCSU turned it over on downs. After the defense picked up a three-and-out, NC State had excellent field position at the Boston College 41. Redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary came into the game at that point, and his 23-yard pass to Thomas set up a first and 10 at the 16. On the next play, Leary dropped the shotgun snap for a five-yard loss. The next two plays netted only eight yards, and NC State had to settle for a field goal. At a minimum, the game should have been tied at that point. Instead, NC State trailed 7-3 with 11:51 left before halftime, and it would soon be all downhill from there.

Three Things That Worked

1. Throwing to Devin Carter During the non-conference slate it looked like Carter might be pushed into a starting role because of an injury before he was ready. However, in three ACC games he has started to change that narrative. Carter caught six passes for 140 yards vs. the Eagles. In league action, he has 12 receptions for 258 yards. 2. Defending the pass Eventually Boston College discovered it didn’t need to pass the ball, but when it was trying, sophomore Dennis Grosel was only 6 of 15. He did get a pair of big gains to the tight ends which gave him 103 yards. 3. Kickoff defense At one point in the second quarter, Boston College kickoff specialist Danny Longman kicked it out of bounds, but offsetting penalties gave him a second chance. He then kicked the next one also out of bounds. Amazingly, those were two of five such kickoffs for Longman, four of which resulted in setting up NC State at its own 35. It had nothing to do with what NC State was doing of course, but on a day like Saturday it’s an example of how few things went right.

Three Things That Did Not Work

1. Rush defense Giving up 439 rushing yards is something that head coach Dave Doeren and defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable would be the first to call unacceptable. 2. Rush offense Rushing for just 56 total yards, with over half that coming on one run by Jordan Houston late in the fourth quarter, is also unacceptable, especially against one of the worst run defenses in the ACC. 3. Being ready There were so many sloppy elements to Saturday’s game: dropped passes, nearly three early interceptions in the first quarter (one was caught for a pick six), missed blocks, too many missed tackles to count and even a bad shank punt.

Position-By-Position Battles