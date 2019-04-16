With his recruitment starting early, very early, a decision is likely to come in the not so distant future too.

Aaron McLaughlin is a 2021 quarterback that started getting offers before he started high school. He is a signal caller with size, a live arm and he is one that has been seen competing a lot from coast to coast.

"I would like to commit in the spring or summer this year," said McLaughlin. "I am just taking recruiting day by day, and when I feel ready, I will commit. I am not going to rush it, fall into pressure from a coach or anything like that, but I do think I am getting closer.

"I am getting out to schools, looking at different things, looking to see if I can see myself there and I am looking at the most important things. I am looking at academics, I am looking to se how they can build me as a man and the dynamics have really changed for me.

"I have been out to Auburn, Arkansas, North Carolina, NC State, Alabama and Clemson so far.

"One thing that is really important to me is my relationship with the coach. It is not all about winning games. There is more to it than me. What really will separate schools for me are the relationships and just what they can for me academically and making me a better man.

"Cutting the list down to top schools is part of the process, so I will probably do that at some point. I am not sure when that will happen. I don't just visit to visit, so if I go there, then that is a school I am taking a serious look at. Any school I am visiting, that is a school I like.

"The schools recruiting me hardest right now are Arkansas, Alabama, Ole Miss, NC State, Auburn and some others. Those schools are really making me feel like a priority, so that means a lot to me.

"My family will be part of my decision. I want them to feel as comfortable with my decision as I do. Commitment has crossed my mind. I have been to a couple of places and had that thought, but I want to make sure. I have had that feeling, but I am just not ready yet.

"My only concern with committing this summer is that I have not gotten to that point that schools can contact me first. That would be the only reason I waited past this summer to commit because I feel like I am getting close. It would be nice to see who really come after me once they can contact me in September, but I am not sure I will wait that long."