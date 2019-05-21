HAMPTON, Ga. — Nate McCollum added an offers from Illinois, Louisville and Michigan not long ago. Schools are not giving up on the playmaker that is committed to NC State, but the Wolfpack seem to be in a good spot.

Not only did the football staff in Raleigh do a great job recruiting McCollum, but the baseball staff did too. McColllum has always planned to play two sports in college, so that played a big role in his decision.

He talks NC State, his commitment and more with Rivals in this interview.