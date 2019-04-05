NC State redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay played just enough last year to learn some valuable lessons.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder from Raleigh Wakefield High had a front row seat to learn from future NFL quarterback Ryan Finley the last two years. He now hopes to replace him, but has competition from redshirt freshman Devin Leary and redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman.

“We all know when we step in between the lines, it’s competition,” McKay said. “It is every man for himself to go out and compete and get that spot.

“I’m not anxious at all. I’m excited because at the end of the day I’m playing football with all my friends and teammates.”

One of the advantages McKay might have is that he got to play in six games, including the fourth quarter of the Gator Bowl loss against Texas A&M. He rushed six times for 14 yards in the 52-13 loss against the Aggies, learning a few things about decision making in the process.

“They were pretty fast, so I learned to get low and drop your shoulder, and don’t run sideways,” McKay said. “You want to try and get up [the field] and get some yards.

“When you get hit, you are like, ‘I can’t do that again.’”

The former Rivals.com three-star prospect finished his redshirt freshman year completing 7 of 8 passes for 87 yards, and he rushed 13 times for 36 yards and a touchdown against Georgia State on Sept. 8. McKay hopes to showcase how he has improved during Saturday’s Kay Yow Spring Game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“[Past experience] definitely makes me feel like it gives me a little advantage,” McKay said. “I know the system and know where to go with the ball. The chemistry that I have with the receivers and O-Lineman and running backs and tight ends.”

McKay, who moved to Raleigh from Long Island, N.Y., has watched some of the various NC State quarterbacks that have reached the NFL, with Finley in line to join them this spring.

“I believe it’s a blessing looking at the past quarterbacks that came through here,” McKay said. “You look at all the great quarterbacks that came through here. It makes you appreciate it more, and makes you work harder just to earn that spot.”

McKay knows junior Emeka Emezie pretty well and has been impressed with his emergence. He joked that he’s making things look “easy” as a play off his last name.

The Wolfpack receivers could make the job easier for whoever ends up as the starting quarterback.

“He is definitely a way better playmaker now,” McKay said. “He is a better deep ball threat. He goes out there and makes plays. I like how his leadership is growing and how he is getting the young guys right. I’m excited for him.”