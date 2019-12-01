The opening game starter at quarterback for NC State football will be different in 2020 than it was in 2019. That’s because Wolfpack redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay announced Sunday morning that he would be transferring.

McKay started the first four games for the Wolfpack, completing 83 of 143 passes (58.0 percent) for 890 yards and three scores with one interception in those contests. He also ran 22 times for 68 yards and four more touchdowns.



After starting the ACC opener at Florida State completing 3 of 7 passes for 20 yards and a five-yard loss on one run, McKay was benched in favor of redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman. He did not play in the win over Syracuse, and then saw four snaps in the red zone in a loss at Boston College (running twice for no gain).

McKay did not get on the field for the final four games of the year.

The product of Wakefield High in Raleigh was just the second hometown native to start for NC State at quarterback in the past 70 years, joining Daniel Evans from Broughton High. He was also the first player to start at QB that signed with NCSU out of high school since Mike Glennon ran the offense in 2011-12.

Coming out of high school, McKay was rated three stars and the No. 41 prospect in the state of North Carolina. He picked the Wolfpack over offers from Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Old Dominion and Temple.