After the final tackle was made by NC State junior safety Tanner Ingle to end the Wolfpack’s last-second, comeback win at No. 24 Pittsburgh, the celebration from the football sideline quickly spilled onto the field.

Backs against the wall already after a demoralizing three-touchdown loss at Virginia Tech, head coach Dave Doeren’s squad responded. It’s not the first time a Doeren-coached team at NC State reacted in such a way.

An old quote was dug up over the weekend from Doeren in 2018: “When people don’t respect us, we respond really well. When people talk bad about us, we respond really well.”

Indeed, some of NC State’s best wins under Doeren have come in circumstances like at Pittsburgh. We asked on Twitter in the aftermath of the win Saturday where the win ranked in the Doeren-era.

Here is an attempt to break down the five best victories.