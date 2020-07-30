On Wednesday, the big news that we previewed earlier in the week came: NC State Wolfpack football has a new slate of games.

Gone from the schedule is a home contest against Boston College and road dates at Clemson and Louisville. Added are home games versus Georgia Tech and Miami and road assignments at Pittsburgh, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

There is a ton to unpack with the news, but I’ll start here: kudos to the ACC.

There are two opposite sides of camps when it comes to COVID-19: the doom and gloom crowd in one corner and the deniers in the other. If you live in the bubble of social media, which is not smart, you would assume that everyone is lined up in one camp or the other.

I choose to believe that most people are in a more sensible position: this is going to be hard, and there are no guarantees, but it’s worth exploring and trying because the reality is COVID-19 is probably not going away any time soon.

When cases began to spike in late-June to early-July, there were plenty who were ready to cancel fall sports, and for some, like programs in the Football Championship Subdivision, that was probably the most logical option. But I’m glad that the ACC did not heed that advice, yet.