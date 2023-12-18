Tamarcus Cooley originally picked NC State on July 4, 2022, and it lasted to just about this time last year. Cooley decommitted to NC State on Dec. 21, 2022, and flipped to Maryland. He played 23 plays in three games, and entered the NCAA transfer portal. The Wolfpack came calling once again and he has verbally committed Monday following his official visit this past weekend. NC State also landed former Maryland defensive back Corey Coley on Sunday. Cooley and NC State recruiting relationship goes back to January 2022, following his junior year at Knightdale (N.C.) High. Cooley ended up transferring to nearby Rolesville (N.C.) High that February.

Former Rolesville (N.C.) High senior athlete Tamarcus Cooley of Maryland is transferring to NC State. (Rivals.com)

Cooley was offered by the Wolfpack on March 25, 2022, and then officially visited June 16-18. The former Rivals.com three-star prospect played wide receiver, multiple positions in the secondary and returned kicks. Rivals.com ranked him the No. 19 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2023, and the No. 37 athlete nationally. The 6-foot, 196-pounder was recruited by NCSU nickel coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay. Cooley’s older brother, Trevion Cooley, went through the transfer process last year. He switched from Louisville to Georgia Tech, where he rushed 64 times for 274 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games played this fall. Tamarcus Cooley had 54 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions — one of which he returned for a score — his senior year at Rolesville High. He added 31 catches for 426 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushed 19 times for 121 yards and a score. Cooley had 365 kickoff return yards and a touchdown and 63 punt return yards.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeHRyZW1lbHkgQmxlc3NlZCBUbyBIYXZlIEFub3RoZXIgT3Bwb3J0 dW5pdHkgVG8gUnVuIFdpdGggVGhlIFBhY2suIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy8xcGFjazFnb2FsP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jMXBhY2sxZ29hbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NPTU1JVFRFRD9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0NPTU1JVFRFRDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JJZEpDRWFTRGIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9ySWRKQ0VhU0RiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRhbWFyY3VzIENvb2xleSAo QENvb2xleVRhbWFyY3VzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0Nvb2xleVRhbWFyY3VzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzM2ODA4NjQ4MzQzNjk1NDcyP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK