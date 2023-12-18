Maryland transfer Tamarcus Cooley picks NC State
Tamarcus Cooley originally picked NC State on July 4, 2022, and it lasted to just about this time last year.
Cooley decommitted to NC State on Dec. 21, 2022, and flipped to Maryland. He played 23 plays in three games, and entered the NCAA transfer portal. The Wolfpack came calling once again and he has verbally committed Monday following his official visit this past weekend. NC State also landed former Maryland defensive back Corey Coley on Sunday.
Cooley and NC State recruiting relationship goes back to January 2022, following his junior year at Knightdale (N.C.) High. Cooley ended up transferring to nearby Rolesville (N.C.) High that February.
Cooley was offered by the Wolfpack on March 25, 2022, and then officially visited June 16-18.
The former Rivals.com three-star prospect played wide receiver, multiple positions in the secondary and returned kicks. Rivals.com ranked him the No. 19 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2023, and the No. 37 athlete nationally.
The 6-foot, 196-pounder was recruited by NCSU nickel coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay.
Cooley’s older brother, Trevion Cooley, went through the transfer process last year. He switched from Louisville to Georgia Tech, where he rushed 64 times for 274 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games played this fall.
Tamarcus Cooley had 54 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions — one of which he returned for a score — his senior year at Rolesville High. He added 31 catches for 426 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushed 19 times for 121 yards and a score. Cooley had 365 kickoff return yards and a touchdown and 63 punt return yards.
