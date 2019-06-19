CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Norfolk (Va.) Academy senior center Mark Williams showed off marked improvement at the NBPA Camp, showing why coaches covet his potential.

Williams participated in the 2018 NBPA Camp, but set the tone early that he was more aggressive and physical one year later last week at the University of Virginia. He had 15 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots in his first game in front of college coaches, and went on to average 8.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in four contests. He added seven blocked shots and could be a feared shot-blocker in college.