After an injury-plagued 4-8 campaign in 2019, many among Wolfpack faithful wondered what was next for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. Nevermind the back-to-back 9-4 campaigns in 2017 and 2018, two seasons that produced a combined 11 NFL draft picks. Had the Pack just found a way to beat Wake Forest in either year, those seasons would have been worthy of a New Year's Six Bowl appearance. Anyone that follows Wolfpack football closely knew that something was different about this season when NC State found a way to beat their nemesis 45-42 in the opener with its back-up quarterback starting and after trailing in the fourth quarter. It set the precedent for a young, hungry team that was predicted to finish 11th in the ACC and instead finished tied for fourth. A team that many, except "True Believer" Matt Carter, picked to have a losing record but instead finished 8-3 with a program record-setting seven conference victories. Many inside the Murphy Center deserve credit. Most notably the players, who sacrificed so much just to play football during a pandemic. Offensive coordinator Tim Beck is also deserving of accolades considering the strides the Pack's offense took this fall under a new coordinator that didn't even get a full spring practice period to become acquainted with his personnel. No matter what the end results may be, however, the praise or criticism of success or failure starts with the man at the top. In this case, that man is Doeren, who has led his Wolfpack to one of its best seasons in recent memory while playing through one of the strangest years in American history that seemingly threw every obstacle possible his way. Several coaches in the ACC present strong cases for the ACC Coach of the Year award, but Doeren's argument is the best. Here's why:

NC State Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren has his third eight-win regular season in four years in 2020. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

Four months before Clemson crushed Notre Dame in Charlotte this weekend, the college football season was very much in doubt. This was right around the time that NC State had to pause all of its football activities due to a COVID-19 cluster within the program. These were the mental and physical obstacles Doeren's team faced just weeks before its opener against Virginia Tech, which was later postponed to week two of the Pack's schedule after both programs were in no shape to begin their seasons on Sept. 5. What was unknown to the public at that time was that starting redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary was in the middle of a quarantine. Leary was named the team's QB1 back in the spring, but he was unable to start the first two contests as he worked to get back into game shape after quarantine. The Pack found a way to beat the Demon Deacons in the opener, capitalizing on a strong first-half performance from back-up redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman, who would later turn out to be one of this season's saviors. But then the debacle in Blacksburg happened. NC State was manhandled by Virginia Tech 45-24, which put every positive that was discovered in the opener instantly in doubt. This is where Doeren becomes the most deserving for the ACC Coach of the Year crown. Many Wolfpack teams in years past could have let the Virginia Tech loss bleed into the next week, and then the rest of the season. To this team, however, it was a turning point. NC State finished with a 7-2 record from that point on, its two losses coming against two top 20 teams in the most recent College Football Playoff (CFP) Rankings. That also included two wins against teams that were ranked by the AP at the time, Pittsburgh and Liberty. Not to mention, that nine-game stretch included just three starts from Leary, who suffered a season-ending fibula break in the third quarter of the Duke win. Speaking of the CFP rankings, the Wolfpack will enter its Gator Bowl matchup against Kentucky on Jan. 2 as the No. 23 team in the only rankings that matter. To go from being picked to finish 11th out of 15 teams in the ACC preseason media poll, to finishing the season inside the CFP Top 25 without your starting quarterback for most of it tells you everything you need to know about NC State's 2020 campaign. And Doeren hasn't forgotten about the preseason doubters. Exhibit A: