Class of 2022 power forward Mady Traore went through a whirlwind recruitment that resulted in him picking NC State over Arkansas State on Friday.

The 6-foot-11, 210-pound Traore was playing to impress college coaches at the NBA Academy event July 6-10 in Atlanta, Ga., and caught the eye of NC State assistant coach Levi Watkins. Coach Kevin Keatts was able to know more about Traore in talking to some key people around him Wednesday night.