North Carolina had a 10-point lead at halftime Saturday in its 48-21 win over NC State Saturday but Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown saw the third quarter as the turning point in the game. UNC outscored the Wolfpack 21-7 in the third quarter. The most important moment of the separating stretch came when Carolina was able to turn NC State freshman quarterback Ben Finley’s second interception of the contest into seven points to stretch the Heels’ lead to three possessions. “Coming back out the second half, I thought in the first series we would at least make a first down,” Brown said.”Then we come back and they stop us. But we got a batted ball interception that leads to points and that pretty much put the thing in jeopardy because it put NC State far enough behind that they had to throw the ball more than they would like to.”

NC State head coach Dave Doeren is now 0-2 against UNC head coach Mack Brown head-to-head since the Tar Heels head coach returned to Chapel Hill in 2019. (ACC Media Relations)

On the next NC State drive following Finley’s third quarter interception, the Wolfpack faced a fourth-and-three situation from its own 44-yard line down 17-points midway through the third quarter. Although it appeared the Pack was going for it on fourth down, Finley executed a 55-yard punt out of shotgun formation which pinned the Heels inside their own one-yard line. “It was huge and you're concerned when you're back there that you get a safety or a fumble sack for a touchdown,” Mack said. “That was a really smart thing by Tim Beck and Dave Doeren to pooch that one because we thought at that point in the game they might go for it. And what an outstanding kick to the one-yard line.” North Carolina, however, was able to convert an 11-play, 99-yard touchdown drive that lasted almost four minutes and gave it a 31-7 lead late in the third quarter. Typically an offense that relies on its rush attack, the Pack’s running backs were held to just 53 yards on 13 attempts Saturday afternoon. One of its primary ball carriers, junior Ricky Person Jr. left the game with a concussion in the second quarter. “I hope that Person is okay,” Brown said. “Dave said he was okay after the game or would be okay. And always want to make sure that the young people in the game are safe”