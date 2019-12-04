Luke Altmyer just finished up a monster junior season. He finished with 3,093 yards and 37 touchdowns with only five interceptions in 374 attempts. The 6-foot-2, 185 pound signal caller out of Starkville (Miss.) has definitely put himself in the group of top quarterbacks in the south for the 2021 class.

"Things have been going good and I have been out visiting schools and checking things out," said Altmyer. "I was up at North Carolina State for the first time recently and it was nice. It is a lot like home for me. It is really low key, the coaches are genuine and I had a good visit.

"LSU is another school I visited this season. I was there for an 11am game against Utah State, but the fans were still great and that really impressed me. I kind of grew up a fan of LSU, so I like them a lot. They have had a great season and they are playing great. I grew up watching Odell Beckham Jr, Jarvis Landry, Zach Mettenberger and guys like that. I have been drawn to them since.

"Mississippi State is right here in my backyard so I have been there a lot. I love the cowbells, I love the staff there and it would allow me to stay home. The coaches are great people, they are great people too and I feel good there. I still believe they are building something.

"I am still open overall and I want to see more places. To commit to a school, you have to get out, see places, compare and just see how you feel at different places. It will come down to getting the right feel for me.

"I am thinking I will make my decision around spring or early summer. I do not want to make a decision too early or too late, but just right for me. I want to find that perfect fit."