Looking ahead: NC State Wolfpack baseball lineup

There are reasons to be optimistic about NC State baseball’s pitching going forward to the 2022 season, there are many (many) questions potentially facing the lineup. Here’s a look at how that may play out.

Mass departures?

Jonny Butler is likely moving on after his All-American season. (NCAA)

If you use senior day as a cue, at least five of the nine regular players who dominated the lineup in 2021 may be planning to be elsewhere: • Rightfielder Devonte Brown • Leftfielder Jonny Butler • Third baseman Vojtech Mensik • First baseman Austin Murr • Designated hitter Terrell Tatum Brown, Butler, Murr and Tatum are all in the fourth year of post-high school baseball and listed as juniors, with Tatum and Brown spending all that time in Raleigh and Butler and Murr the past two seasons after stops at junior colleges. Furthermore, freshman shortstop Jose Torres, sophomore catcher Luca Tresh and sophomore centerfielder Tyler McDonough are all draft eligible. Each rank among the top 250 prospects in July’s MLB Draft, according to MLB.com. Given that the lowest ranked of the trio is McDonough at 110, that would project all three to easily be top-five round picks overall. Players drafted that high out of college rarely return to the collegiate game. Hence it is entirely possible, based on senior day festivities and draft rankings, that the lone returning player from the lineup could be junior second baseman J.T. Jarrett, a strong glove with an impressive .991 fielding percentage and only two errors who hit a respectable .251 this season with a homer, 11 doubles and 23 runs batted in.

What's returning

Not a lot. Freshman pitcher Sam Highfill was actually an accomplished hitter for Apex (N.C.) High before arriving at NC State and showed some of his skill with the bat by going 3 for 4 in the final game of the year at the College World Series in Omaha. Could Highfill be in line for an expanded role as a designated hitter or in the field on days he is not pitching? Freshman Noah Soles was a highly touted recruit in the 2019 class, and he turned down a chance to go pro after he was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 19th round. Soles was off to a good start as a rookie before COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season, going 9 of 15 at the plate with a pair of doubles and five RBI. In limited games in 2021, Soles though went 6 of 29 (.207 average) and struck out 10 times. Freshman infielder Carson Falsken was part of the famous Pack13 against Vanderbilt in the final game, and the speedy athlete legged out a bunt single, his third hit of the year in 15 at bats spread across 10 games. In high school, Falsken set a single season record in southern California with 26 stolen bases. Another freshman infielder that came to Raleigh with high expectations was Eddie Eisert, but he went 0 for 9 at the plate with a couple of walks. He did score each time he drew a base on balls. The only other players to get at bats this year was second-year freshman infielder DeAngelo Giles (1 for 12) and redshirt junior catcher Danny Carnazzo (1 for 13). The latter was considered a prized junior college pickup when he inked with the Wolfpack. One-time ECU signee Trey Truitt enrolled at NC State in the fall but did not play, and former Pitt commit Bryce Behmer at catcher also did not see the field in 2021.

Newcomers ready to help?