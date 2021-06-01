Looking ahead at NC State's 2021-22 schedule

NC State has already been mentioned in multiple college basketball scheduling reports for the 2021-22 season. While the Wolfpack's ACC schedule won't be known until the conference officially releases its schedule, the Pack's non-conference opponents are beginning to take shape. Here is a look ahead at what we know about NC State's 2021-22 schedule:

Junior forward Jericole Hellems will be top returning scorer on NC State in 2021-22. (USA Today Sports)

Nov. 9 vs. Bucknell

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb3VyY2U6IE5DIFN0YXRlIHdpbGwgb3BlbiB0aGUgMjEtMjIgc2Vh c29uIGFnYWluc3QgQnVja25lbGwgaW4gUmFsZWlnaCBvbiBOb3ZlbWJlciA5 dGguPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9uIFJvdGhzdGVpbiAoQEpvblJvdGhzdGVpbikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb25Sb3Roc3RlaW4vc3Rh dHVzLzEzOTQzMDExMjgwMDM2OTg2OTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ TWF5IDE3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2020-21 Record: 5-7 Final NET Ranking: 225th Final KenPom Ranking: 276th Quick Facts: •Bucknell finished in second place of the central division in the 2020-21 Patriot League regular-season standings. •NC State won the only head-to-head meeting between the two schools. The Wolfpack defeated the Bison 99-86 on Dec. 5, 2015, in PNC Arena. •Bucknell last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2018 with an automatic bid from winning the Patriot League conference tournament. The Bison earned a No. 14 seed and lost to third-seeded Michigan State 82-78.

Dec. 12 vs. Purdue (Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXh0IHNlYXNvbuKAmXMgc2NoZWR1bGUgaXMgdGFraW5nIHNoYXBl LiA8YnI+PGJyPkhlYWRpbmcgdG8gTllD8J+XvXRvIHRha2Ugb24gUHVyZHVl IGluIERlY2VtYmVyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Wa1lYZDJvRHBq Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmtZWGQyb0RwajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBO QyBTdGF0ZSBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmJhbGwgKEBQYWNrTWVuc0JiYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhY2tNZW5zQmJhbGwvc3RhdHVz LzEzOTk3NzMwNjc3NDQ3ODg0ODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVu ZSAxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2020-21 Record: 18-10 Final NET Ranking: 29th Final KenPom Ranking: 25th Quick Facts: •Purdue finished fourth in the 2020-21 Big Ten regular-season standings. The Boilermakers went on to lose to Ohio State 87-78 in overtime in the Big Ten Tournament. •Purdue earned a No. 4 seed with an at-large bid in the 2021 NCAA Tournament but was upset by 13th-seeded North Texas 78-69 in the first round. •NC State is 4-1 all-time against Purdue, but the Boilermakers won the most recent meeting. Purdue defeated the Wolfpack 66-61 in West Lafayette on Dec. 2, 2014 in the ACC-Big Ten Tournament. •Purdue is an early consensus pick to be in the preseason top 10 in 2021-22. In ESPN's way-too-early preseason top 25 rankings, the Boilermakers are No. 6. Head coach Matt Painter is expected to to return his top eight scorers from last season, headlined by first-team All-Big Ten big man Trevion Williams, who entered the 2021 NBA Draft but is predicted to return to college.

Dec. 17 vs. Richmond (Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.)

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ORVdTOiBUaGUgU3BlY3RydW0gQ2VudGVyIGluIENoYXJsb3R0ZSB3 aWxsIGhvc3QgYSBxdWFkcnVwbGUtaGVhZGVyIG9uIDEyLzE3LCBhY2NvcmRp bmcgdG8gbXVsdGlwbGUgc291cmNlcy48YnI+PGJyPlN0LiBCb25hdmVudHVy ZS9WaXJnaW5pYSBUZWNoPGJyPlJpY2htb25kL05DIFN0YXRlPGJyPldha2Ug Rm9yZXN0L0NoYXJsb3R0ZTxicj5FYXN0IENhcm9saW5hL0xpYmVydHk8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vS3l5S2VqNXBzZyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0t5 eUtlajVwc2c8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9uIFJvdGhzdGVpbiAoQEpvblJv dGhzdGVpbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb25Sb3Ro c3RlaW4vc3RhdHVzLzEzOTkwNjYwNzQ3MjU4OTIwOTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDMwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

2020-21 Record: 14-9 Final NET Ranking: 68th Final KenPom Ranking: 65th Quick Facts: •Richmond finished eighth in the 2020-21 Atlantic 10 regular season standings with a 6-5 conference record. •The Spiders had an eerily similar postseason to the Wolfpack earlier this year. Richmond lost its first-round matchup in the Atlantic 10 Tournament 67-62 to Duquesne. The Spiders earned a No. 2 seed in the NIT, where they defeated third-seeded Toledo 76-66 in the first round but lost to fourth-seeded Richmond 68-67 in the quarterfinals. •NC State is 4-0 all-time against Richmond. The Wolfpack last defeated the Spiders 84-72 in PNC Arena on Nov. 26, 2014.

vs. Maryland, Mississippi State, TBD (Baha Mar in The Bahamas)

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmVha2luZyBOZXdzOiBQZXIgdGVhbSBzb3VyY2UgTWFyeWxhbmQs IE1pc3Npc3NpcHBpIFN0YXRlLCBOQyBTdGF0ZSwgYW5kIDEgdGVhbSBUQkQg d2lsbCBwbGF5IGluIGFuIE1URSBldmVudCBpbiB0aGUgQmFoYW1hcyBhcyBw YXJ0IG9mIHRoZSAyMDIxLTIyIG5vbi1jb25mZXJlbmNlIHNjaGVkdWxlLiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRmVhcnRoZVR1 cnRsZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0ZlYXJ0 aGVUdXJ0bGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9IYWlsU3RhdGU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNIYWlsU3RhdGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb1BhY2s/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNHb1BhY2s8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9CMUdNQkJhbGw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCMUdNQkJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9JdEp1c3RNZWFuc01vcmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNJdEp1c3RNZWFuc01vcmU8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9BQ0NNQkI/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBQ0NNQkI8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSGFwcGVuaW5nIEhvb3BzIChAaGFwcGVuaW5naG9vcHMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFwcGVuaW5naG9vcHMvc3Rh dHVzLzEzOTI1NDU5NzYwMzI5Mjc3NDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ TWF5IDEyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=