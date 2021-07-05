Looking ahead at NC State's 2021-22 schedule: Another Power Five opponent

NC State has already been mentioned in multiple college basketball scheduling reports for the 2021-22 season. The latest addition: news of an in-season tournament to be played at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. The four-team event will also include Oklahoma State, whom the Pack will play, plus UMass Lowell and Central Connecticut State. Oklahoma State joins Purdue and Nebraska as known Power Five opponents on the Wolfpack's schedule, and the two neutral site games gives NC State at least four during the regular season.

Here is an updated look ahead at what we know about NC State's 2021-22 schedule:

Junior forward Jericole Hellems will be top returning scorer on NC State in 2021-22. (USA Today Sports)

Nov. 9 vs. Bucknell

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb3VyY2U6IE5DIFN0YXRlIHdpbGwgb3BlbiB0aGUgMjEtMjIgc2Vh c29uIGFnYWluc3QgQnVja25lbGwgaW4gUmFsZWlnaCBvbiBOb3ZlbWJlciA5 dGguPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9uIFJvdGhzdGVpbiAoQEpvblJvdGhzdGVpbikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb25Sb3Roc3RlaW4vc3Rh dHVzLzEzOTQzMDExMjgwMDM2OTg2OTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ TWF5IDE3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2020-21 Record: 5-7 Final NET Ranking: 225th Final KenPom Ranking: 276th Quick Facts: • Bucknell finished in second place of the central division in the 2020-21 Patriot League regular-season standings. • NC State won the only head-to-head meeting between the two schools. The Wolfpack defeated the Bison 99-86 on Dec. 5, 2015, in PNC Arena. • Bucknell last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2018 with an automatic bid from winning the Patriot League conference tournament. The Bison earned a No. 14 seed and lost to third-seeded Michigan State 82-78.

Nov. 16-17 at Hall of Fame Showcase

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Pa2xhaG9tYSBTdGF0ZSBhbmQgTkMgU3RhdGUgd2lsbCBwbGF5IGlu IHRoZSBIYWxsIG9mIEZhbWUgU2hvd2Nhc2UgYXQgdGhlIE1vaGVnYW4gU3Vu IG9uIE5vdi4gMTYtMTcsIHNvdXJjZXMgdG9sZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1N0YWRpdW0/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHN0 YWRpdW08L2E+LiBGaWVsZCBhbHNvIGV4cGVjdGVkIHRvIGluY2x1ZGUgVU1h c3MgTG93ZWxsIGFuZCBDZW50cmFsIENvbm5lY3RpY3V0IFN0YXRlLjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEplZmYgR29vZG1hbiAoQEdvb2RtYW5Ib29wcykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Hb29kbWFuSG9vcHMvc3RhdHVzLzE0MTEw NTk0MTgxOTI1NDc4NDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyLCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

OKLAHOMA STATE 2020-21 Record: 21-9 Final NET Ranking: 28th Final KenPom Ranking: 33rd Quick Facts: • Oklahoma State made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season before falling to upstart Oregon State. • The Cowboys were led by superstar freshman guard Cade Cunningham, expected to be the top overall pick in this year's NBA Draft. • Oklahoma State returns all of its other primary starters from last season outside of Cunningham. UMASS LOWELL 2020-21 Record: 11-12 Final NET Ranking: 214th Final KenPom Ranking: 230th Quick Facts: • The Wolfpack defeated UMass Lowell by 31 points (90-59) in the same venue last season. • The River Hawks ended the season losing to Hartford in the America East Conference Tournament championship game. CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 2020-21 Record: 5-16 Final NET Ranking: 310th Final KenPom Ranking: 345th Quick Facts: • The Blue Devils opened last season with a 27-point loss to Connecticut in its most notable opponent. • Central Connecticut State was led by senior guard Obidiah Noel, who averaged 21.4 points per game.

Nov. 27 vs. Louisiana Tech

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTEFU ZWNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTEFUZWNo PC9hPiBhbmQgTkMgU3RhdGUgd2lsbCBzcXVhcmUtb2ZmIGluIGJhc2tldGJh bGwgb24gTm92ZW1iZXIgMjd0aCBpbiBSYWxlaWdoLCBOQywgcGVyIHNvdXJj ZXMuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmxlZWRUZWNoQmx1ZSAoQEJsZWVkVGVjaEJsdWUp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmxlZWRUZWNoQmx1ZS9z dGF0dXMvMTQwNzcxNjQzNTk4ODc3OTAxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KdW5lIDIzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2020-21 Record: 24-8 Final NET Ranking: 71st Final KenPom Ranking: 82nd Quick Facts: • Louisiana Tech finished first in the Conference USA West division with a 12-4 conference mark but lost in the second round of the league's tournament. • They received a bid to the NIT and made a run to the semifinals before losing to Mississippi State and then defeated Colorado State to finish third. • They are expected to return three of its four double-digit scorers from last season. • In the calendar year of 2021, NC State will have faced Louisiana Tech in baseball, basketball and football.

Dec. 1 vs. Nebraska (ACC/Big Challenge)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb3VyY2U6IE5DIFN0YXRlIHdpbGwgaG9zdCBOZWJyYXNrYSBpbiB0 aGUgMjAyMSBBQ0MvQmlnIFRlbiBDaGFsbGVuZ2UuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9u IFJvdGhzdGVpbiAoQEpvblJvdGhzdGVpbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb25Sb3Roc3RlaW4vc3RhdHVzLzE0MDk1NjU4MjQyMzk2 ODE1NDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

2020-21 Record: 7-20 Final NET Ranking: 129th Final KenPom Ranking: 109th Quick Facts: • NC State senior guard Thomas Allen played two seasons at Nebraska before transferring to the Wolfpack. • The Cornhuskers return three starters, including second-leading scorer Trey McGowens, a former Pittsburgh guard. Leading scorer Teddy Allen however transferred to New Mexico State. • McGowens' younger brother Bryce was a five-star signing for Nebraska in the 2021 class. • Former Pack assistant Bobby Lutz had worked for Nebraska since 2019 as a special assistant before stepping down this offseason.

Dec. 12 vs. Purdue (Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXh0IHNlYXNvbuKAmXMgc2NoZWR1bGUgaXMgdGFraW5nIHNoYXBl LiA8YnI+PGJyPkhlYWRpbmcgdG8gTllD8J+XvXRvIHRha2Ugb24gUHVyZHVl IGluIERlY2VtYmVyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Wa1lYZDJvRHBq Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmtZWGQyb0RwajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBO QyBTdGF0ZSBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmJhbGwgKEBQYWNrTWVuc0JiYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhY2tNZW5zQmJhbGwvc3RhdHVz LzEzOTk3NzMwNjc3NDQ3ODg0ODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVu ZSAxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2020-21 Record: 18-10 Final NET Ranking: 29th Final KenPom Ranking: 25th Quick Facts: • Purdue finished fourth in the 2020-21 Big Ten regular-season standings. The Boilermakers went on to lose to Ohio State 87-78 in overtime in the Big Ten Tournament. • Purdue earned a No. 4 seed with an at-large bid in the 2021 NCAA Tournament but was upset by 13th-seeded North Texas 78-69 in the first round. • NC State is 4-1 all-time against Purdue, but the Boilermakers won the most recent meeting. Purdue defeated the Wolfpack 66-61 in West Lafayette on Dec. 2, 2014 in the ACC-Big Ten Tournament. • Purdue is an early consensus pick to be in the preseason top 10 in 2021-22. In ESPN's way-too-early preseason top 25 rankings, the Boilermakers are No. 6. Head coach Matt Painter is expected to to return his top eight scorers from last season, headlined by first-team All-Big Ten big man Trevion Williams, who entered the 2021 NBA Draft but is predicted to return to college.

Dec. 17 vs. Richmond (Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm90aGVyIHBpZWNlIG9mIHRoZSBzY2hlZHVsaW5nIPCfp6k8YnI+ PGJyPldlJiMzOTtyZSBoZWFkZWQgdG8gQ2hhcmxvdHRlIG9uIERlYy4gMTcg dG8gdGFrZSBvbiBSaWNobW9uZCBhcyBwYXJ0IG9mIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hvb3BoYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBIb29waGFsbDwvYT4gU2hvb3RvdXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL040Tkl1Vno0T2QiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ONE5JdVZ6NE9kPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5DIFN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYmFsbCAoQFBhY2tN ZW5zQmJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFja01l bnNCYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQwMDQ5NzYxNzY5NjY2MTUwNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==