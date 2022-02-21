Look back at Ikem Ekwonu in high school
NC State left tackle Ikem Ekwonu has gone from a Rivals.com three-star prospect to likely top 10 pick in the NFL Draft in just a few years.
NC State Rivals went to see Ekwonu play for Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day at New London (N.C.) North Stanly on Sept. 8, 2018. Rivals.com had Ekwonu in its camp before his senior year and ranked him as high as the No. 30 guard in the country at one point during his prep career.
The former three-star prospect was about 6-foot-4 and 285-pounds at Providence Day, where he played with his fraternal twin brother Osita Ekwonu, a linebacker at Notre Dame. College coaches and recruiting gurus originally pegged Osita as the higher-ranked recruit, with 24 colleges offering him across the country.
Ikem Ekwonu wasn't too shabby himself, with 13 scholarship offers. Some of his other offers came from Georgia Tech, Maryland, North Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia and West Virginia.
Click below to watch the two videos of Ekwonu in high school:
