Look back at Ikem Ekwonu in high school

NC State left tackle Ikem Ekwonu has gone from a Rivals.com three-star prospect to likely top 10 pick in the NFL Draft in just a few years.

NC State Rivals went to see Ekwonu play for Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day at New London (N.C.) North Stanly on Sept. 8, 2018. Rivals.com had Ekwonu in its camp before his senior year and ranked him as high as the No. 30 guard in the country at one point during his prep career.