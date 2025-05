ROCK HILL, S.C. — Small forward Aaron Ekwere of Tampere, Finland became the first player new NC State coach Will Wade has offered in the class of 2026.

NC State offered Ekwere on April 30, and by a unique set of circumstances, basketball brought him to play in Rock Hill, S.C., this past weekend. Ekwere joined the Georgia Stunners traveling team and helped them win the Phenom Hoop Report’s Memorial Day Classic.