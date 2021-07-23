Long list of NC State athletes set to compete in the Olympics

There are 13 former, current or future NC State athletes expected to compete in this year’s Olympics in Tokyo, where the opening ceremony was being performed Friday morning. That list does not even include second-year volleyball head coach Luka Slabe, who will serve as an assistant for the United State’s women’s volleyball team.

Here is a rundown of who to watch from the Wolfpack in Tokyo.

• Former NC State swimmer Simonas Bilis will swim on the relays for the Lithuania and will participate in his second Olympics. He is the national record holder in both the 50 and 100-freestyle and finished eighth in the former event in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

• Former Wolfpack track star Gabriele Cunningham will race in the 100-meter hurdles, becoming just the second former NC State track athlete to compete in the Olympics (Joan Benoit Samuelson won the gold medal in the marathon in 1984). Cunningham was a three-time All-American at NC State.

• Former softball player Tatyana Forbes is playing for Team Mexico. Softball is making its Olympics return in 2021 after being left out of the past two Games. Forbes played two seasons at NC State (2019-20) and holds the school record for highest career batting average (.423).

Mexico thus far is 0-2 in the Olympics and will face the United States Saturday morning.

• Swimmer Sophie Hansson is coming off NCAA titles in the 100 and 200 breaststroke races at NC State and will represent Sweden in both versions of the event. This is Hansson’s second Olympic games, and she is considered a legitimate medal contender, especially in the 100.