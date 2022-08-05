Raleigh Millbrook sophomore forward Colt Langdon has established himself quickly as a prospect to watch.

Langdon checked all the boxes during his freshman year. He was one of 10 players selected to the class of 2025 all-star squad at the CP3 Rising Stars Camp a little over a year ago. He more than held his own at the North Carolina Top 80 Camp by Phenom Hoop Report last Oct. 17. Langdon became a key player on a quality Millbrook High team during the season.