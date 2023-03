Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood sophomore Gus Ritchey enjoyed his unofficial visit to NC State last Friday so much, he is ready to return for another.

Ritchey is hoping to attend another Wolfpack practice this Friday, and soak in the atmosphere of the program. Being local has its perks.

The key part of last Friday was seeing how the NC State tight ends would get used in new offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s offense. Anae also coaches the tight ends and inside receivers.