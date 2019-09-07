Here are running updates from NC State football's home game against Western Carolina.

Pack starts second half with field goal (2:31 p.m.)

NC State marched to the Western Carolina 9-yard line to start the second half but the drive stalled out there and the Pack had to settled for a 25-yard field goal from sophomore Christopher Dunn. NC State leads 27-0 with 11:35 left in the third quarter.

Halftime stats (2:05 p.m.)

NC State executes two-minute drive for TD (2:01 p.m.)

For the third straight possession, NC State scores a touchdown. This time it went 68 yards in 1:52 before scoring on redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay's one-yard TD pass to redshirt junior tight end Cary Angeline with 16 seconds left before halftime. The Pack started the possession at its own 32 with 2:08 left. McKay began the series with a 28-yard pass to Angeline, and overall on the drive McKay was 5-of-6 passing for 69 yards.

Pack's ground game steamrolling WCU (1:45 p.m.)

For the second straight possession, NC State went to the ground to get a touchdown. Freshman running back Zonovan Knight ran five straight times to cover 45 yards, and the last carry was a two-yard touchdown to put NC State up 17-0 with 3:56 left in the first half.

NC State runs for game's first TD (1:32 p.m.)

A sluggish NC State offense turned to its running backs to get jumpstarted. The combination of sophomore Ricky Person Jr. and freshman Zonovan Knight ran six straight times for a collective 42 yards to score the game's first touchdown and put the Pack up 10-0 with 8:24 to go in the first half. Person capped the drive with a six-yard TD run. The possession started with an eight-yard pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay to true freshman and converted safety Cecil Powell. It was Powell's first career catch.

First quarter stats (1:10 p.m.)

NC State gets field goal to start scoring (12:58 p.m.)

On its second possession, NC State gets on the board. Sophomore placekicker Christopher Dunn nailed a 32-yard field goal to put the Pack up 3-0 with 5:06 to go in the first quarter. Freshman receiver Keyon Lesane set up the score with a 22-yard on a sweep. However it has been a slow start for redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay, who has completed just 1 of 4 passes for 16 yards. Defensively, linemen sophomore Alim McNeill and redshirt sophomore Xavier Lyas have recorded sacks for NC State.

Starting Pack corner out with injury (12:31 p.m.)

Senior starting corner Nick McCloud will miss the contest with an injury. Taking his place will be sophomore Teshaun Smith, who will be making his third career start.

Western Carolina QB suspended (11:39 a.m.)

Western Carolina senior quarterback and the school's all-time leader in total yards Tyrie Adams is among four players suspended for this game.

Western Carolina announced four players have been suspended for today's game at N.C. State. Included is quarterback Tyrie Adams (Redshirt sophomore Will Jones will start at QB) — Bob Sutton (@tnBobSutton) September 7, 2019

