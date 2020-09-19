TheWolfpacker - Live: NC State 21, Wake Forest 21 (halftime)

Live: NC State 21, Wake Forest 21 (halftime)
We will be updating throughout the NC State season opener against Wake Forest on this live blog throughout the game.
NC State kicks off against Wake Forest at 8 p.m.
Premium subscribers can chat during the game on the Wolves' Den message board here.
Game tied up with late first-half TD by Wake (9:24 p.m.)
The NC State defense's inability to get off the field is proving costly. One drive after allowing a 4th and 10 conversion, the Deacons converted a 3rd and 19 to sustain what would be its third straight 75-yard touchdown drive.
It ties the game at 21-21 with 36 seconds left, and WFU is scheduled to receive the opening kickoff of the second half.
Wake responds again (8:59 p.m.)
Wake Forest went for it on fourth and 10 at the NC State 38-yard line and converted with a 27-yard pass from Sam Hartman to Taylor Morin. One play later it reached the end zone on an 11-yard rush from Christian Beal-Smith.
NC State leads 21-14 with 10:38 left in the first half.
Pack offense three-for-three on TD drive (8:51 p.m.)
Quarterback Bailey Hockman ran for 14 yards on third and 14 to extend the drive, then he found receiver Emeka Emezie for a 15-yard connection on a third and nine. The 11-play drive ended up running back Ricky Person Jr., scoring from a yard out to put NC State up 21-7 with 13:36 left in the half.
Deacons score on long TD drive (8:34 p.m.)
Wake Forest got back into the game with a 14-play drive that included a pair of third down conversions. The touchdown came on a five-yard pass from Sam Atman to Jacquarii Roberson with 3:17 left in the first quarter.
Pack roaring out of the starting gate (8:22 p.m.)
Dave Doeren could not have scripted a better start:
• A touchdown on the opening drive.
• Defenses forces a punt after giving up an initial first down.
• Offense scores another touchdown, converting a pair of third downs in the process.
Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman scored the second TD, an 8-yard rush with 7:43 left in the first quarter.
Impressive opening drive for the Pack (8:10 p.m.)
The first play of the 2020 was a clunker, a lateral that junior running back Ricky Person Jr. could not handle and resulted in an 8-yard loss.
But after that NC State roared down the field for a touchdown. Person responded to the fumble that he recovered with a 33-yard run, and then sophomore Zonovan Knight ended the possession with a 30-yard score.
NC State leads 7-0 with 13:04 on the first quarter clock.
NC State Going With Bailey Hockman At QB (7:21 p.m.)
NC State was expected to go with redshirt sophomore Devin Leary at quarterback, but instead it will be redshirt junior Bailey Hockman.
Hockman, a former transfer from Florida State, started two games in 2019 and completed 54 of 97 passes for 910 yards and a touchdown with four picks. He was under center during NC State’s lone ACC win last fall, 16-10 triumph over Syracuse. A game later, Hockman struggled early in a loss at Boston College and was pulled in favor of Leary, who ran the offense for the remainder of the season.
Unavailable Players List
Senior cornerback Chris Ingram
Redshirt freshman nickel Jalen Frazier
Fifth-year senior receiver C.J. Riley
Freshman receiver Christopher Scott
Fifth-year defensive lineman Val Martin
Freshman offensive tackle Anthony Carter Jr.
Freshman receiver Joshua Crabtree
Freshman receiver Anthony Smith
Redshirt junior defensive lineman Dante Johnson.