FINAL: Syracuse 89, NC State 68 in second round of ACC Tournament
NC State tips off against Syracuse at noon Saturday in the second round of the 2021 ACC Tournament on ACC Network.
Here are the live updates:
Final
Syracuse 89, NC State 68. FINAL.
Second half
Syracuse scores the first four points of the half, and the Pack picks up two early second-half turnovers. Timeout State.
Cuse leads 47-38 with 18:09 left.
Syracuse extends the run to 10-0 to begin the half off of four Pack turnovers, but Seabron saves the Pack with a much-needed steal and traditional three-point play.
A quick State miss turns into a transition four-point play for Boeheim.
Another NC State turnover triggers the under-16 timeout.
Syracuse leads 57-41 with 15:59 left.
NC State shows some life in the following four-minute stretch, but the Orange have an answer every time. 8-8 in the last four minutes.
Cuse leads 65-49 with 11:47 left.
The Wolfpack can't get a stop. Syracuse is shooting 68.8 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from three in the first 12 minutes of the second half.
Cuse leads 75-57 with 7:57 left.
Syracuse's red-hot shooting hasn't stopped.
Orange lead 86-64 with 3:49 left.
First Half
Hot start for both teams.
Syracuse leads 10-9 with 15:22 left in the first half at the under-16 official timeout.
Orange forward Quincy Guerrier leads all scorers with five points early.
After a quick Pack basket out of the break, Syracuse responds with a 12-1 run.
Timeout NC State. Syracuse leads 22-12 with 11:58 left in the first half.
Wolfpack redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates hits a bucket right out of the timeout.
Orange guard Buddy Boeheim hits three in a row from deep, but NC State guard Braxton Beverly responds with a pair from deep of his own.
Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj hits a jumper from the baseline, but Pack guard Dereon Seabron draws a foul at the time to trigger the under-eight media timeout.
Syracuse leads 30-23 with 7:44 left in the half.
Seabron makes both of his free throws, but Syracuse scores the next seven points.
Pack guard Cam Hayes hits a three to stop the run. Cuse turns it over to trigger the under-four official timeout.
Syracuse leads 37-28 with 3:51 left in the first half.
Orange guard Kadary Richmond hits a jumper out of the timeout, but the Pack responds with a 10-4 run. Syracuse calls timeout with 1.4 seconds of a difference between game clock and shot clock.
Syracuse leads 43-38 with 26.4 seconds left.
NC State forces a shot clock violation on the final possession of the first half.
Syracuse 43, NC State 38. Halftime.
Starting lineups
NC State
G- Cam Hayes
G-Dereon Seabron
F- Jericole Hellems
F- DJ Funderburk
C- Manny Bates
Syracuse
G- Joseph Girard
G- Alan Griffin
G- Buddy Boeheim
F- Quincy Guerrier
F- Marek Dolezaj
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook