Here are the live updates:

NC State tips off against Syracuse at noon Saturday in the second round of the 2021 ACC Tournament on ACC Network.

The Wolfpack can't get a stop. Syracuse is shooting 68.8 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from three in the first 12 minutes of the second half.

NC State shows some life in the following four-minute stretch, but the Orange have an answer every time. 8-8 in the last four minutes.

Another NC State turnover triggers the under-16 timeout.

A quick State miss turns into a transition four-point play for Boeheim.

Syracuse extends the run to 10-0 to begin the half off of four Pack turnovers, but Seabron saves the Pack with a much-needed steal and traditional three-point play.

Syracuse scores the first four points of the half, and the Pack picks up two early second-half turnovers. Timeout State.

Hot start for both teams.

Syracuse leads 10-9 with 15:22 left in the first half at the under-16 official timeout.

Orange forward Quincy Guerrier leads all scorers with five points early.

After a quick Pack basket out of the break, Syracuse responds with a 12-1 run.

Timeout NC State. Syracuse leads 22-12 with 11:58 left in the first half.

Wolfpack redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates hits a bucket right out of the timeout.

Orange guard Buddy Boeheim hits three in a row from deep, but NC State guard Braxton Beverly responds with a pair from deep of his own.

Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj hits a jumper from the baseline, but Pack guard Dereon Seabron draws a foul at the time to trigger the under-eight media timeout.

Syracuse leads 30-23 with 7:44 left in the half.

Seabron makes both of his free throws, but Syracuse scores the next seven points.

Pack guard Cam Hayes hits a three to stop the run. Cuse turns it over to trigger the under-four official timeout.

Syracuse leads 37-28 with 3:51 left in the first half.

Orange guard Kadary Richmond hits a jumper out of the timeout, but the Pack responds with a 10-4 run. Syracuse calls timeout with 1.4 seconds of a difference between game clock and shot clock.

Syracuse leads 43-38 with 26.4 seconds left.

NC State forces a shot clock violation on the final possession of the first half.

Syracuse 43, NC State 38. Halftime.