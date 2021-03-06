NC State tips off against Georgia Tech Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the ACC Women's Tournament Semifinals. The game will be televised on ACC Network.

The Wolfpack is the No. 2 seed and the Yellow Jackets are the No. 3 seed.

NC State defeated Virginia Tech 68-55 and Georgia Tech defeated Clemson 60-57 in the quarterfinals Friday night.

Louisville defeated Syracuse in the first semifinals matchup. The winner of the Wolfpack-Yellow Jackets will meet the Cardinals in the title game Sunday at noon.

Here are the live updates from NC State's semifinals game: