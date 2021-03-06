Live updates: NC State vs Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament Semifinals
NC State tips off against Georgia Tech Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the ACC Women's Tournament Semifinals. The game will be televised on ACC Network.
The Wolfpack is the No. 2 seed and the Yellow Jackets are the No. 3 seed.
NC State defeated Virginia Tech 68-55 and Georgia Tech defeated Clemson 60-57 in the quarterfinals Friday night.
Louisville defeated Syracuse in the first semifinals matchup. The winner of the Wolfpack-Yellow Jackets will meet the Cardinals in the title game Sunday at noon.
Here are the live updates from NC State's semifinals game:
Second quarter
Similar to yesterday, NC State head coach Wes Moore is leaving Hobby out on the court in place of Cunane to give the first-team All-ACC senior a breather.
Cunane checks back in with 6:25 left in the first half.
Hobby scored two points in five minutes.
Georgia Tech ties it up at 24-24 with just under five to play in the quarter.
Cunane responds with a make off of a post move, but Georgia Tech ties it up at 26-26 two plays later.
Yellow Jackets center Lorela Cubaj hits back-to-back jumpers and GT takes a 30-26 lead.
Cunane picks up her first foul on a rebound attempt.
NC State has just eight second-quarter points at the official timeout.
Georgia Tech 30, NC State 26. 1:53 remaining in the third quarter.
End of first quarter
Sophomore center Camille Hobby and sophomore forward Jada Boyd enter the game for Cunane and Jones.
Georgia Tech hits a layup out of the break to shrink the Pack's lead to one.
Brown-Turner hits a response shot at the rim and Perez sinks a transition three to grow the lead back to two possessions.
NC State 18, Georgia Tech 14. End of the first quarter.
First-quarter media timeout
NC State 13, Georgia Tech 10. 4:28 left in the first quarter.
Cunane leads all scorers with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a quick 6-5 lead, but the Pack responded with an 8-2 run to take a lead into the first official timeout.
Starting lineups
NC State's starters:
Raina Perez
Kai Crutchfield
Jakia Brown-Turner
Kayla Jones
Elissa Cunane
