 Live updates: NC State vs Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament Semifinals
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-06 13:34:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Live updates: NC State vs Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament Semifinals

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State tips off against Georgia Tech Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the ACC Women's Tournament Semifinals. The game will be televised on ACC Network.

The Wolfpack is the No. 2 seed and the Yellow Jackets are the No. 3 seed.

NC State defeated Virginia Tech 68-55 and Georgia Tech defeated Clemson 60-57 in the quarterfinals Friday night.

Louisville defeated Syracuse in the first semifinals matchup. The winner of the Wolfpack-Yellow Jackets will meet the Cardinals in the title game Sunday at noon.

Here are the live updates from NC State's semifinals game:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Raina Perez
NC State defeated Virginia Tech 68-55 Friday night to advance to its fourth straight ACC Tournament semifinals. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

Second quarter 

Similar to yesterday, NC State head coach Wes Moore is leaving Hobby out on the court in place of Cunane to give the first-team All-ACC senior a breather.

Cunane checks back in with 6:25 left in the first half.

Hobby scored two points in five minutes.

Georgia Tech ties it up at 24-24 with just under five to play in the quarter.

Cunane responds with a make off of a post move, but Georgia Tech ties it up at 26-26 two plays later.

Yellow Jackets center Lorela Cubaj hits back-to-back jumpers and GT takes a 30-26 lead.

Cunane picks up her first foul on a rebound attempt.

NC State has just eight second-quarter points at the official timeout.

Georgia Tech 30, NC State 26. 1:53 remaining in the third quarter.

End of first quarter

Sophomore center Camille Hobby and sophomore forward Jada Boyd enter the game for Cunane and Jones.

Georgia Tech hits a layup out of the break to shrink the Pack's lead to one.

Brown-Turner hits a response shot at the rim and Perez sinks a transition three to grow the lead back to two possessions.

NC State 18, Georgia Tech 14. End of the first quarter.

First-quarter media timeout

NC State 13, Georgia Tech 10. 4:28 left in the first quarter.

Cunane leads all scorers with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting.

The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a quick 6-5 lead, but the Pack responded with an 8-2 run to take a lead into the first official timeout.

Starting lineups

NC State's starters:

Raina Perez

Kai Crutchfield

Jakia Brown-Turner

Kayla Jones

Elissa Cunane

{{ article.author_name }}