Live Updates: NC State vs. Georgia Tech in ACC semifinals

NC State baseball is set to play Georgia Tech in the ACC semifinals Saturday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network. The Wolfpack (29-16, 19-14 ACC) is the No. 3 seed and advanced out of Pool C by going 1-1. The Pack clinched its appearance to the semifinals with a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday and lost to UNC 9-6 in a meaningless Friday night contest. The Yellow Jackets (29-22, 21-15 ACC) is the No. 2 seed and advanced out of Pool B by going 1-1. Tech lost to Clemson 11-5 on Wednesday but clinched its semifinals appearance with a 9-8 win over Louisville on Thursday. Georgia Tech swept the regular-season series with NC State back in February in the Wolfpack's conference opener. The Pack started the ACC schedule 1-8 but has won 13 of its last 16 games. Ninth-seeded Duke defeated eighth-seeded Virginia in the 1 p.m. semifinal 4-2, so the winner of Saturday evenings contest will face the Blue Devils in the Championship game Sunday at noon. Here are the live updates from the ACC semifinals:

NC State freshman righty Sam Highfill will get the start for the Wolfpack against Georgia Tech in the ACC semifinals Saturday. (NC State Athletics)

Top of the ninth

Brown grounds out to third base to lead off the inning. Mensik walks to reach first with one out. He steals second, then steals third and ultimately scores on an overthrown pick-off attempt to third. Jarrett is hit by a pitch to reach first with one out. Georgia Tech lefty Joseph Mannelly comes in from the bullpen to replace Huff. He enters the game with the Yellow Jackets trailing 6-1 with one out and a man on first in the bottom of the ninth. Murr flies out to left field for out No. 2. McDonough hits a high fly ball to left field and it hits the foul pole for a two-run homer, growing the Pack's lead to 8-1. Butler hits a deep fly ball to center field but it's caught for out No. 3. NC State 8, Georgia Tech 1

Bottom of the eighth

Justice strikes out one and retires the side 1-2-3 to advance the Pack to the ninth inning with a 5-1 lead. NC State 5, Georgia Tech 1

Top of the eighth

McDonough grounds out to shortstop. Butler draws a walk. Tatum stikes out swinging for out No. 2. Bartnicki is replaced by right-hand reliever Chance Huff. Huff balks and Butler advances to second. Torres singles to center, and Butler scores. A huge balk call leads to another run in the eighth for the Pack. Torres steals second, and the pick-off attempt by the Georgia Tech catcher skips into center field for the first error of the game, advancing Torres to third. Tresh strikes out swinging to end the bleeding for the Yellow Jackets, but the Pack adds another run to cushion its lead to four. NC State 5, Georgia Tech 1

Bottom of the seventh

Jenkins walked to lead off the inning. Reid hits a deep fly ball to left field that appears to be heading out, but Butler catches it at the warning track for out No. 1. After 97 pitches, Highfill is replaced by left-handed reliever Evan Justice with a runner at first and one out. On Justice's second pitch, Compton grounds into a 4-3 double play to end the inning. NC State 4, Georgia Tech 1

Top of the seventh

Mensik grounds out to first, and Jarrett flies out to shallow left field for two quick outs. Murr grounds out to first for a very quick top half of the inning. NC State 4, Georgia Tech 1

Bottom of the sixth

Wilhite struck out swinging. Waddell singled to left field. Gonzalez strikes out swinging, and Waddell steals second. Parada hits a deep fly ball to left field, and it's called a two-run homer on the field, but the call is reviewed and is overturned, foul ball. Parada draws a walk to give the Yellow Jackets runners at first and second with two outs and Malloy at the plate. Malloy grounds out to second base to end the inning. NC State dodges a bullet with the overturned home run call and maintains a three-run lead going into the seventh. NC State 4, Georgia Tech 1

Top of the sixth

Torres grounds out to the shortstop for out No. 1. Tresh and Brown fly out to center field. NC State 4, Georgia Tech 1

Bottom of the fifth

For the third straight inning, Georgia Tech gets its leadoff hitter on base. This time, it's Reid, who singled to left. Compton flies out to deep left field. DeLeo grounds into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning. NC State 4, Georgia Tech 1

Top of the fifth

McDonough grounds out to the shortstop. Butler singles to right field with one out. Butler attempts to steal second but is thrown out. Tatum grounds out to the shortstop for out No. 3. NC State 4, Georgia Tech 1

Bottom of the fourth

Parada singles to right field, but Malloy grounds into a 4-6-3 double play. Jenkins pops out to Torres to end the inning. NC State 4, Georgia Tech 1

Top of the fourth

Tresh drives one over the left-field fence for a one-run homer to start the inning. Brown grounds out to the shortstop. The Yellow Jackets have a pitcher warming up in the bullpen. Mensik strikes out for out No. 2. Jarrett draws walk, and Grissom is pulled for left-handed reliever Luke Bartnicki. Murr on deck with Jarrett on first and two outs after the pitching change. Jarrett steals second with a 1-2 count at the plate. Murr strikes out for out No. 3. NC State 4, Georgia Tech 1

Bottom of the third

Designated hitter Drew Compton draws a walk to become the first Yellow Jacket to reach base. Left fielder Jake DeLeo flies out to right field for the first out. Second basemen Austin Wilhite doubles to right field and sends Compton to third. Runners at second and third with one out and leadoff hitter Waddell coming up to the plate. Waddell grounds out to first, Compton scores and Wilhite advances to third. Gonzalez flies out to left field to end the inning with a runner left on third. NC State 3, Georgia Tech 1

Top of the third

McDonough hits a deep fly ball to center field, but it's caught by Gonzalez. Butler strikes out looking. Tatum draws a walk, then steals second on a 0-1 count with Torres at the plate. Tatum called safe on the field, it's reviewed and the call stands. Torres pops out to second to end the inning with a runner on second base. NC State 3, Georgia Tech 0

Bottom of the second

NC State right-handed starting pitcher Sam Highfill strikes out Yellow Jackets third baseman Justyn-Henry Malloy, fans first baseman Andrew Jenkins and retires right fielder Stephen Reid to strike out the side. NC State 3, Georgia Tech 0

Top of the second

Tatum draws a walk and becomes the first baserunner of the game. Torres fouls out to right field for the first out of the inning. Tresh doubles to left field and Tatum reaches third, runners at second and third with right fielder Devonte Brown coming up to the plate. Brown draws a walk to load the bases with one out. Third basemen Vojtech Mensik flies out to second, leaving the Pack with two outs in the bases loaded. Wolfpack second basemen J.T. Jarrett rips a base-clearing double, driving in three runs. Murr flies out to left field for the third out. NC State 3, Georgia Tech 0

Bottom of the first

Torres catches Georgia Tech shortstop Luke Waddell's fly ball. Yellow Jackets center fielder Tres Gonzalez grounds out to second. Tech catcher Kevin Parada grounds out to third to retire the side. No hits from either squad through one.

Top of the first

Georgia Tech starting pitcher Marquis Grissom Jr. strikes out the side. Designated hitter Terrell Tatum, shortstop Jose Torres and catcher Luca Tresh will be up next for the Wolfpack in the top of the second.

Pregame