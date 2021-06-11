Live updates: NC State vs Arkansas in the Super Regionals, Game 1

NC State baseball is set to face top-seeded Arkansas in game one of the Super Regionals at 6 p.m. Friday. The game will be televised on ESPNU and broadcast on WKNC 88.1 FM in the Raleigh area. Friday marks game one of a three-game series in Fayetteville, Ark.. The winner of the series will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. The Wolfpack (33-17, 19-14 ACC) won the Ruston Regional with a 3-0 record last weekend, including two wins over regional host and top-seeded Louisiana Tech. The Pack outscored its opponents 30-11 over three games in the Ruston Regional. The Razorbacks (49-11, 22-8 ACC) won the Fayetteville Regional with a 3-1 record last weekend, ultimately defeating Nebraska in a winner-take-all Monday contest. Game one preview of NC State baseball vs. Arkansas in the Super Regionals Track the live updates below:

Junior righty Reid Johnston will get the start in game one against Arkansas in the Super Regionals. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Top of the seventh

Jarrett strikes out swinging. Murr grounds out to first. McDonough draws a walk with two outs. Butler strikes out swinging. Arkansas 16, NC State 1

Bottom of the sixth

Lefty John Miralia enters the game to replace Payne. Miralia has a season ERA of 3.38 in 2.2 innings pitched. In a nightmare inning with two pitching changes, Arkansas scores six runs, increasing its lead to 15. Arkansas 16, NC State 1

Top of the sixth

Tresh pops out to first. Brown strikes out looking. Mensik grounds out to first base. Arkansas 10, NC State 1

Bottom of the fifth

Wallace draws a walk. Slavens grounds out to second, Wallace advances to second. Welch homered to right field, sending in Wallace to make it 9-1 with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Moore doubles to center field. Smith flies out to center, Moore advances to third. Opitz singles to left field, Moore scores. Battles grounds out to third. Arkansas 10, NC State 1

Top of the fifth

Butler fouls out to the catcher. Tatum strikes out looking. Torres flies out to second. Arkansas 7, NC State 1

Bottom of the fourth

Freshman righty Garrett Payne enters the game to replace Johnston. Payne has a season ERA of 5.68 in 6.1 innings pitched. The rookie strikes out the side 1-2-3. Arkansas 7, NC State 1

Top of the fourth

Tresh singles to the right side. Brown flies out to center field for out No. 1. Mensik flies out to deep center field for the second out. Jarrett singles to right field, Tresh reaches second. Murr singles to the pitcher to load the bases. McDonough sends a deep fly ball to center field, but its 10 feet shy of the fence. Arkansas holds on for out No. 3, leaving the bases loaded Arkansas 7, NC State 1

Bottom of the third

Goodheart singles to right field. Wallace gets hit by a pitch, Goodheart advances to second. Slavens pops out to right field for out No. 1. Welch strikes out swinging for out No. 2. Moore draws a walk to load the bases. Smith homers to right-center for a grand slam. Opitz grounds out to second base. Arkansas 7, NC State 1

Top of the third

McDonough strikes out looking for the first out. Butler grounds out to second. The call is reviewed and confirmed, two outs. Tatum singles to center field. Torres strikes out swinging to retire the side, leaving a runner on first. Arkansas 3, NC State 1

Bottom of the second

First baseman Brady Slavens strikes out swinging for out No. 1. Designated hitter Charlie Welch hits a double down the right-field line. Second baseman Robert Moore homers to right field to give Arkansas a 2-1 lead with one out. Third baseman Cullen Smith strikes out swinging for out No. 2. Catcher Casey Opitz hits a single up the middle. Opitz steals second. Shortstop Jalen Battles hits a double to left field, Opitz scores. Webb grounds out to shortstop to end the inning. Arkansas 3, NC State 1

Top of the second

Shortstop Jose Torres homers to left field on the first pitch of the second inning. Wolfpack gets on the board first. Catcher Luca Tresh walks to put a runner on first. Right fielder Devonte Brown draws another walk to put runners on first and second with no outs. Third baseman Vojtech Mensik sacrifice bunts down the third-base line, Mensik out at first but Tresh advances to third and Brown advances to second. Second baseman JT Jarrett hits a fly ball to shallow center field, but Tresh is unable to tag and advance to home. Runners remain at second and third with two outs. Murr hits a fast grounder to second that appears destined to the outfield for a single, but Razorbacks second baseman Robert Moore makes a great play to field it and throw Murr out at first for out No. 3. The Pack finds the scoreboard first but strands two runners in scoring position. NC State 1, Arkansas 0

Bottom of the first

Arkansas lead-off hitter Brayden Webb strikes out swinging for out No. 1. Right fielder Matt Goodheart grounds out to second base for out No. 2. Left fielder Cayden Wallace strikes out swinging to retire the side 1-2-3. NC State 0, Arkansas 0

Top of the first

Wolfpack leadoff hitter Austin Murr stikes out swinging for out No. 1. Tyler McDonough hits a double down the left field line for the first hit of the game. Left fielder Jonny Butler grounds out to second base for out No. 2, McDonough advances to third base. Clean-up hitter Terrell Tatum stikes out swinging, leaving a runner at third. NC State 0, Arkansas 0

Pregame

Expected starters NC State Junior right-handed pitcher Reid Johnston (6-3, 218 pounds) The Wolfpack has gone to Johnson in each of its must-win series openers in the postseason, and the junior righty has delivered. Claiming wins in each contest, here are Johnston's stat lines from his two postseason starts: vs. Pittsburgh — W, 8.0 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 10 K, 2 BB (To clinch a semifinals appearance in the ACC Championship) vs. Alabama — W, 8.0 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 7 K, 3 BB (To clinch a spot in the winner's bracket of the Ruston Regional) Johnston is 8-2 this season with a 3.90 ERA, which marks a team-low among pitchers with at least 15.0 innings pitched. He also has a team-high 86 strikeouts compared to just 21 walks. Arkansas Junior left-handed pitcher Patrick Wicklander (6-1, 205 pounds) The junior lefty has been Arkansas's ace all season, but he's been beatable thus far in the postseason. The Razorbacks ultimately won both of his postseason starts, but he was only credited with one win: vs. Vanderbilt — 3.2 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 1 K, 3 BB (To clinch a semifinals appearance in the SEC Championship) vs. Nebraska — W, 5.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 7 K, 2 BB (Game two of the Fayetteville Regional to remain in the winner's bracket. Wicklander is 6-1 this season with a 2.17 ERA, a team-low among starters. The lefty also has 79 strikeouts competed to just 22 walks.