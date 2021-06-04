Live updates: NC State vs. Alabama in Ruston Regional

NC State baseball is set to face Alabama Friday at 2 p.m. ET in game one of the Ruston (La.) Regional. The game can be watched on the WatchESPN app or heard on 88.1 FM in the Raleigh area.

The second-seeded Wolfpack (30-17, 19-14 ACC) will start right-handed pitcher Reid Johnston, who has a record of 7-2 with a 4.18 ERA in 79.2 innings pitched this season.

The third-seeded Crimson Tide (31-24, 12-17 SEC) will go with righty Tyler Ras, who has a 7-4 record with a 5.36 ERA in 82.1 innings pitched in 2021.

The winner of this afternoon's contest will face the winner of the 7 p.m. game between host and top-seeded Louisiana Tech and fourth-seeded Rider. The losers of each of Friday's games will meet Saturday afternoon in an elimination contest.

NC State has won 14 of its last 18 games but is also coming off of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Duke in the ACC Baseball Championship game Sunday. It was the first time all season that the Pack was shut out.

Here are the live updates from NC State-Alabama: