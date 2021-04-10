NC State conducted its 2021 spring football game Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game was televised on ACC Network. Here were the live updates from the scrimmage:

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary made three starts in 2020 before suffering a season-ending injury. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

First quarter

Red drive No. 1 1 and 10 from 25: Leary incomplete pass to Trent Pennix right sideline 2 and 10 from 25: Houston rushes for three-yard gain 3 and 7 from 28: Leary’s pass incomplete (batted down by Seth Williams) 4 and 7 from 28: Punted White drive No. 1 1 and 10 from 23: Demarcus Jones rush for 3 yards 2 and 7 from 23: Jones rushes for 2-yard loss (Devon Betty tackle). Freshman quarterback Ben Finley injured, walks off on own power 3 and 9 from 21: McLaughlin pass incomplete 4 and 9 from 21: Punt for 50 yards Red drive No. 2 1 and 10 from 29: Delbert Mimms rushes for 7 yards 2 and 3 from 36: Mimms rushes for 4 yards and first down 1 and 10 from 40: Leary incomplete downfield 2 and 10 from 40: Mimms rushes for 2 yards, tackled by Jordan Poole 3 and 8 from 42: Leary to Porter Rooks complete for 58-yard touchdown PAT incomplete Red 6, White 0 White drive No. 2 1 and 10: McLaughlin incomplete pass 2 and 10: McLaughlin sacked for 7-yard loss by Savion Jackson 3 and 17 from 18: McLaughlin incomplete pass 4 and 17 from 18: Tanner Ingle fumbles punt recovery, white recovers on Red 38-yard line Red drive No. 3 1 and 10 from 38: Leary incomplete pass 2 and 10 from 38: Leary incomplete pass, tipped at line of scrimmage 3 and 10 from 38: Leary complete pass to Devin Carter for 15-yard gain and first down 1 and 10 from 47: Jordan Houston rushes for 3-yard gain 2 and 7 from 44: Leary complete to Devin Carter for 22-yard gain and first down 1 and 10 from 22: Leary sacked by Jayland Parker for 2-yard loss 2 and 12 from 24: Trick play, Thayer Thomas complete pass to Carter for 24-yard touchdown Ian Williams PAT good Red 13, White 0

White drive No. 3 1 and 10 from 25: Finley back in the game. Incomplete pass. 2 and 10: Finley complete pass for 5 yards. 3 and 5: Finley complete pass for 2 yards 4 and 3 from 32: Punt Red drive No. 4 1 and 10 from 30: Mimms rushes for 3-yard loss 2 and 13 from 27: Leary play-action pass complete to Anthony Smith for 11 yards 3 and 2 from 38: Mimms rushes for 13-yard gain and first down 1 and 10 from 49: Houston rushes for 34 yards and first down 1 and 10 from 15: Leary incomplete to Pennix in the end zone 2 and 10 from 15: Houston rushes for 5 yards 3 and 5 from 10: Leary scrambles for 6 yard gain and first down 1 and G from 4: Houston rushes for 3 yard gain 2 and G from 1: Houston rushes for 1-yard touchdown Collin Smith PAT good Red 20, White 0 White drive No. 4 1 and 10 from 25: Finley complete to Chris Scott Jr. for 17 yards and first down 1 and 10 from 42: Demarcus Jones rushes for 5 yard gain 2 and 5 from 47: Jones rushes for 1 yard gain 3 and 4 from 48: Finley complete pass to Julian Gray for 17-yard gain and first down 1 and 10 from 31: Gray rushes for 14-yard gain on reverse, first down 1 and 10 from 17: Finley incomplete pass in the end zone 2 and 10 from 17: Finley play-action pass incomplete, tipped at line of scrimmage End of first quarter. Red 20, White 0.

Second quarter

3 and 10 from 17 - Finley's pass is incomplete 4 and 10 from 17 - Ian Williams makes a 35-yard field goal for White's first points, Red leads 20-3. Red 20, White 3 Red Drive No. 5 1 and 10 from 25 - Leary's pass is nearly interested by freshman corner Nehki Meredith 2 and 10 from 25 - Mimms runs for 4 yards 3 and 10 from 29 - Leary tries to scramble but is touched for no gain. 4 and 10 from 29 - Punt is fair caught at the 25 Red 20, White 3 White drive No. 5. 1 and 10 from 25 - Walk-on Joey Ray gets a 3-yard run 2 and 7 from 28 - Before he fired an incomplete pass downfield to freshman receiver Jalen Coit, Finley is touched for a sack. 3 and 13 from 22 - Meeting at the quarterback with Daniel Joseph, C.J. Clark and Vi Jones and Finley is sacked at the 15 4 and 20 from 15 - Punt goes to the 38 Red 20, White 3 Red drive No. 6 1 and 10 at 38 - Leary's pass is intercepted by walk-on nickel Nicholas Treco. Pass was overthrown and attended for Rooks. Red 20, White 3 White drive No. 6 1 and 10 at 40 - Finley's swing pass to Gray goes for two yards before he is quickly tackled by defensive back Derrek Pitts Jr. 2 and 8 at 42 - Rollout pass complete to tight end Camden Woods for two yards. 3 and 6 at 44 - Caudle breaks off a run 1 and 10 at 39 - Finley with the pretty deep pass on the sideline to Chris Scott for 35 yards, beating corner Shyheim Battle. 1 and goal at 4 - Finley keeps on the read option and scores. Red 20, White 10 Red drive No. 7 1 and 10 at 25 - Houston breaks a couple of tackles for a 9-yard yard. 2 and 1 at 34 - Leary fires a quick pass to Smith for nine yards. 1 and 10 at 43 - Houston up the middle for seven yards 2 and 3 at 50 - Mimms with a nice lane goes up the middle and then muscles his way for for a few more to the 39 1 and 10 at 39 - Leary goes for the deep pass to Keyon Lesane but it's overthrown 2 and 10 at 39 - Swing pass to Mimms but no gain thanks to Meredith. 3 and 10 at 39 - Leary scrambles to his right and finds an open Thomas for 19 yards 1 and 10 at 20 - Leary pass to Thomas gets 11 1 and goal at 9 - Leary finds Thomas for the score in the corner of the end zone, although freshman nickel Mario Love Jr. argues Thomas juggled it. Red 27, White 10 White drive No. 7 1 and 10 at 25 - Jones hit in the backfield for a loss 2 and 12 at 23 - Jones with another loss, tackle led by Savion Jackson 3 and 13 at 22 - Crossing route attempt to freshman receiver Jalen Coit off the mark. 4 and 13 at 22 - Punt fair caught at 30 Red 27, White 10 Red drive No. 8 1 and 10 at 30 - Houston running to the left gets a yard 2 and 9 at 31 - Short pass from Leary to get Carter nets five yards 3 and 4 at 36 - Crossing pass to Carter stopped short of the first down on a nice tackle from freshman nickel Jalen Frazier 4 and 1 at 39 - Tried to draw defense offside but no dice, timeout called. 4 and 1 at 39 - After timeout, offense back on field and Houston spins his way for a big gain. He's stripped at the end of the run, but Leary downfield recovers the fumble. Houston is injured on the play after the tackle and forced fumble by early enrollee linebacker Jordan Poole, who ran down Houston from behind. 1 and 10 at 38 - Leary runs for six yards. 2 and 4 at 32 - Mimms with a patient run and gets eight 1 and 10 at 24 - Leary checks down to Mimms who gets to the 15 2 and 1 at 15 - Leary throws it away with 44 seconds left in the half. 3 and 1 at 15 - After using a timeout, Mimms runs to the 8. Red team uses a timeout with 32 seconds left. 1 and goal at 8 - False start by Grant Gibson 1 and goal at 13 - Crossing route catch by Lesane, but Poole tackles him in the open field at the 9 2 and goal at 9 - Red team uses its last timeout with three second left. Collin Smith then makes a 26-yard field goal Red 30, White 10 End of first half

Third quarter

White drive No. 1 1 and 10 from 25: McLaughlin incomplete pass 2 and 10 from 25: Joey Ray run for no gain 3 and 10 from 25: McLaughlin sacked for 9 yard loss by Daniel Joseph 4 and 19 from 16: Punt for 45-yard line Red drive No. 1 1 and 10: Finley incomplete 2 and 10: Finley incomplete 3 and 10: Finley rushes for 6 yards 4 and 4 from 39: Finley complete pass to Keyon Lesane for 11 yards and first down 1 and 10 from 28: Finley complete to Lesane for 14 yards and first down 1 and 10 from 14: Finley pass incomplete 2 and 10 from 14: Finley sacked for 4 yard loss 3 and 14 from 18: Finley throws it away 4 and 14 from 18: Ian Williams’ 35-yard field goal is no good Red 30, White 10 White drive No. 2 1 and 10 from 20: McLaughlin rushes for 1 yard gain 2 and 9 from 21: Caudle rushes for 2 yard gain 3 and 7 from 23: McLaughlin complete to Caudle for 2 yards 4 and 5 from 25: Punt to the Red 32-yard line Red drive No. 2: 1 and 10 from 32: Finley complete to Max Fisher for 48 yard gain and first down 1 and 10: Finley incomplete 2 and 10: Finley incomplete 3 and 10 from 20: Finley complete to Jalen Coit for 17 yards and first down 1 and G from 3: Jones rushes for 3-yard touchdown PAT good Red 37, White 10 White drive No. 3: 1 and 10 from 25: Joey Ray rushes for 12 yards and first down End of third quarter. Red 37, White 10.

Fourth quarter