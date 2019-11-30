Live: North Carolina 6, NC State 3 (second quarter)
The Wolfpacker will have updates throughout the game, starting with a 7 p.m. kickoff in Raleigh. Fans can discuss the game on the Wolves' Den message board.
UNC adds another field goal (8:12 p.m.)
NC State pinned UNC on the 5-yard line, but on the first play of the drive freshman Sam Howell completed a short pass to junior Dazz Newsome, who then found open field and sprinted for what would be a 57-yard gain.
Eventually UNC reached the NC State 10-yard line, but after calling two timeouts while facing third and five, Howell was sacked. Sophomore Noah Ruggles made a 32-yard field goal to put UNC up 6-3 with 4:13 left in the first half.
UNC evens it up (7:53 p.m.)
UNC decided to go for it on fourth and three at the NC State 43-yard line, and a pair of Wolfpack defenders jumped offside. As a result, the Heels received a free play and freshman quarterback Sam Howell hit sophomore receiver Dyami Brown along the sideline for a 33-yard gain.
The Heels though were unable to punch it for a touchdown, settling for a 20-yard field goal from sophomore Noah Ruggles with 9:09 left in the first half.
First quarter stats (7:38 p.m.)
NC State scores first (7:20 p.m.)
For the first time since its win over Syracuse, NC State has scored points in the first quarter. Freshman running back Jordan Houston's 41-yard run set up what would be a 30-yard field goal by sophomore Christopher Dunn with 5:59 left in the first quarter.
NC State had not scored in the first quarter in its last five games.
Short-handed Pack defense (7:00 p.m.)
NC State will try to defend UNC's big-play offense without several key defenders. Fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams, junior linebacker Louis Acceus and sophomore safety Tanner Ingle were all out.
Starting for Ingle is true freshman Khalid Martin, making the first start of his career.