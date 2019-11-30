The Wolfpacker will have updates throughout the game, starting with a 7 p.m. kickoff in Raleigh. Fans can discuss the game on the Wolves' Den message board.

UNC adds another field goal (8:12 p.m.)

NC State pinned UNC on the 5-yard line, but on the first play of the drive freshman Sam Howell completed a short pass to junior Dazz Newsome, who then found open field and sprinted for what would be a 57-yard gain. Eventually UNC reached the NC State 10-yard line, but after calling two timeouts while facing third and five, Howell was sacked. Sophomore Noah Ruggles made a 32-yard field goal to put UNC up 6-3 with 4:13 left in the first half.

UNC evens it up (7:53 p.m.)

UNC decided to go for it on fourth and three at the NC State 43-yard line, and a pair of Wolfpack defenders jumped offside. As a result, the Heels received a free play and freshman quarterback Sam Howell hit sophomore receiver Dyami Brown along the sideline for a 33-yard gain. The Heels though were unable to punch it for a touchdown, settling for a 20-yard field goal from sophomore Noah Ruggles with 9:09 left in the first half.

First quarter stats (7:38 p.m.)

NC State scores first (7:20 p.m.)

For the first time since its win over Syracuse, NC State has scored points in the first quarter. Freshman running back Jordan Houston's 41-yard run set up what would be a 30-yard field goal by sophomore Christopher Dunn with 5:59 left in the first quarter. NC State had not scored in the first quarter in its last five games.

Short-handed Pack defense (7:00 p.m.)