TheWolfpacker - Live: Kentucky 13, NC State 7 (fourth quarter)

NC State and Kentucky will kick off the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., at noon on ESPN. We will have updates throughout the game here, plus fans can discuss the contest on the premium Wolves' Den message board.

Stats through three quarters (2:42 p.m.)

Fourth down conversion for Pack gets TD (2:32 p.m.)

After junior Christopher Dunn missed a 43-yarder wide right earlier in the half, his second miss of the day, head coach Dave Doeren decided to go for it on fourth and six at the Kentucky 9-yard line. Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman was able to escape pressure and found fifth-year senior receiver C.J. Riley in the end zone for NC State's first points of the game, cutting Kentucky's lead to 13-7 with 2:56 left in the first half. On the touchdown, however, redshirt junior center Grant Gibson appeared to suffer a left knee injury while celebrating the score.

Halftime stats (1:34 p.m.)

Kentucky adds field goal to end half (1:33 p.m.)

After NC State junior kicker Christopher Dunn appeared to have his 40-yard field goal attempt partially blocked with 1:23 left in the half, Kentucky moved quickly to add one more score. The Wolfpack was fortunate that a 3-yard touchdown pass was wiped away by an illegal formation penalty, but senior Matt Ruffalo added a 26-yard field goal with two seconds left for the Wildcats. It is the first time NC State has but shut out in the first half all season.

Kentucky ground game gets rolling as Wildcats score TD (1:05 p.m.)

While NC State's offense has just 40 total yards, Kentucky has three running backs all with at least 36 yards rushing thus far. Redshirt sophomore Chris Rodriguez's four-yard TD run came after he had a 20-yard rush to jumpstart the drive. Senior Asim Rose then added a 44-yard carry, followed by an 18-yard run from redshirt sophomore Kavosiey Rose to set up Rodriguez's score with 6:23 left in the first half.

First quarter stats (12:39 p.m.)

Kentucky ends methodical drive with short field goal (12:23 p.m.)

Kentucky took the opening possession and milked nine minutes off the clock before senior kicker Matt Ruffolo converted a short 25-yard field goal to give the Wildcats the first points of the game with 6:00 left in the first quarter. An offside penalty on NC State redshirt junior linebacker Vi Jones gave Kentucky a first down on third and three, and then the Wildcats converted another third down and then a fourth down to sustain its lengthy possession.

Four defensive starters are out for NC State (11:07 a.m.)