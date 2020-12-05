NC State (7-3 overall, 6-3 ACC) is seeking to set a school record for most conference wins in a year when it hosts Georgia Tech (3-5, 3-4) for a 4 p.m. kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The game is broadcast on ACC Network. The Wolfpacker will have updates throughout the game here. Fans can discuss the game here on the Wolves' Den message board.

Stats through three quarters (6:38 p.m.)

Long opening second half drive nets rare GT field goal (6:19 p.m.)

Twice Georgia Tech reached the NC State 1-yard line, and both times it was flagged for a false start. That left the Jackets to try and connect on a 26-yard field goal by freshman Gavin Stewart, just the second made field goal of the season for Georgia Tech. The drive consumed 6:07 off the clock, and it cut NC State's lead to 20-10 with 8:53 left in the third quarter.

Halftime stats (5:42 p.m.)

Click on the stats to view them larger.

NC State adds another field goal (5:31 p.m.)

After stopping Georgia Tech on a fourth and two run from the NC State 34-yard line, NC State drove to the Jackets' 3-yard line but could not complete a third and goal pass. Junior kicker Christopher Dunn made is 20-7 with 3:53 left in the half.

NC State's offense starting to roll (5:07 p.m.)

After the Georgia Tech touchdown and a penalty on its kickoff return, the Wolfpack started at its own 12-yard line. That was not a problem however. It took NC State just six plays to score a touchdown. Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman completed a 33-yard pass to freshman Porter Rooks to begin the drive and then threw a 36-yard strike to fifth-year senior C.J. Riley that gave the Pack first and goal at the 5-yard line. Sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight ran it in from there to put NC State up 17-7 with 10:12 left in the first half.

Georgia Tech finds its rushing attack on way to end zone (4:58 p.m.)

After the Pack went up 10-0, Georgia Tech went to the ground to answer. It ran for gains of 4, 7, 13, 9, 8 and 34 yards (with two incomplete passes thrown in) for its first points of the game. Freshman quarterback Jeff Sims kept it on a read option and scored on a 34-yard rush with 12:20 left in the first half.

Ricky Person Jr. adds touchdown run (4:51 p.m.)

On the opening play of the second quarter, junior running back Ricky Person Jr. scored on a 20-yard run to put the Wolfpack up 10-0 with 14:52 left in the first half. The drive started at the Georgia Tech 45-yard line after an 18-yard punt return by redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas set up the Wolfpack with good field position at the Georgia Tech 45-yard line.

First quarter stats (4:46 p.m.)

Pack starts first in sluggish football game (4:36 p.m.)

In the first two possessions for each team, both NC State and Georgia Tech each achieved a single first down. Finally on the third possession, the Wolfpack was able to move the ball, reaching the Georgia Tech 20 where a first down sack of redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman killed the momentum. Junior kicker Christopher Dunn made a 40-yard field goal with 5:19 left in the quarter to put the Wolfpack up.

NC State's inactive list (3:22 p.m.)