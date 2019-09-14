Here are running updates from NC State football's game at West Virginia.

Final statistics (3:45 p.m.)

Mountaineers turning game into blowout (3:31 p.m.)

NC State's struggling offense twice could not convert on fourth down in its own territory. That eventually led to West Virginia icing the game with a three-yard TD run from sophomore running back Leddie Brown. NC State trails 44-27 with 3:04 left.

West Virginia retakes two-possession lead with a TD (3:05 p.m.)

NC State redshirt junior linebacker Brock Miller was flagged for pass interference on an incomplete pass on third and three from the West Virginia 32, and that extended a drive that ended with redshirt junior quarterback Austin Kendall completing a 9-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Ali Jennings with 12:24 left in the game.

Stats through three quarters.

Pack interception leads to another field goal (2:52 p.m.)

Freshman linebacker Drake Thomas' first career interception gave NC State possession at the West Virginia 21, but NC State's offense could only gain a yard on three plays. A 37-yard field goal from sophomore Christopher Dunn makes it 31-27 WVU with 10 seconds left in the third quarter.

NC State gets a field goal (2:47 p.m.)

NC State sophomore kicker Christopher Dunn made a 41-yard field goal with 2:14 left in the third quarter to cut West Virginia's lead to 31-24. NC State went for it on fourth and one at the West Virginia 37, having to use a timeout to set up the play, but got the first down when freshman running back Zonovan Knight ran for 12 yards to get the first.

Pack in danger zone after blocked punt (2:33 p.m.)

NC State faced a third and one at its own 30-yard line, but redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay was sacked for a two-yard loss. Then West Virginia blocked redshirt sophomore Trenton Gill's punt, leading to its possession at the 12-yard line. Three plays later, senior running back Kennedy McKoy ran it in for a 5-yard score to put the Mountaineers up 31-21 with 6:24 left in the third quarter.

Long WVU drive leads to short field goal to start second half (2:13 p.m.)

Redshirt junior quarterback Austin Kendall completed passes of 25 and 22 yards, and NC State fifth-year senior safety Jarius Morehead added 15 yards on a late hit, enabling West Virginia to move from its own 5-yard line (after it had mishandled the kickoff) to the NC State 6 before settling for a 23-yard field goal from redshirt junior Evan Staley with 10:42 left in the third quarter.

First half stats (1:42 p.m.)

Halftime stats.

Pack gives up TD late in first half (1:39 p.m.)

West Virginia redshirt junior quarterback Austin Kendall completed five straight passes to lead the Mountaineers on a quick touchdown-scoring drive that tied the game 21-21 with 34 seconds left in the half. The final strike was a 13-yarder to FSU transfer George Campbell. Redshirt freshman Sam James is over 100 yards receiving (six catches for 114 yards).

Trickery leads to Pack TD (1:32 p.m.)

Despite being pinned at its own 8-yard line, NC State drove quickly for a touchdown. The possession started with a big play, a 39-yard pass from redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay to redshirt junior tight end Cary Angeline. Angeline ended the drive with an 18-yard pass, receiving it from redshirt sophomore receiver Thayer Thomas on a trick play where Thomas caught a lateral from McKay. NC State has its first lead of the game at 21-14 with 3:13 left in the first half.

Pack runs to the end zone to tie the game (1:03 p.m.)

A steady dose of sophomore running back Ricky Person Jr. started an 80-yard touchdown drive for NC State, and freshman running back Jordan Houston capped it off with a one-yard score. It's 14-14 with 12:11 left in the first half. Person ran five straight times for 37 yards to start the possession. NC State is up to 100 yards rushing as a team.

Stats after first quarter (12:55 p.m.)

Snaps after the first quarter.

Pack defense reeling as WVU scores quick TD (12:43 p.m.)

It took only four plays for West Virginia to answer. A jet sweep pass to redshirt freshman receiver Sam James turned into a 51-yard gain to the NC Stet 23, and two plays later senior running back Kennedy McKoy ran it in from there for a touchdown, giving West Virginia a 14-7 lead with 3:54 to go in the first quarter. WVU's prior longest run of the season by a running back had been six yards.

NC State evens it up (12:36 p.m.)

Redshirt sophomore receiver Thayer Thomas called playing Saturday at Milan-Puskar Stadium a dream come true, and he caught an 8-yard touchdown pass to even the score at 7-7 with 4:49 to go in the first quarter. Thomas was the victim of a targeting penalty that disqualified starting West Virginia redshirt junior free safety Josh Norwood for the rest of the game. The Mountaineers nearly lost a second DB to targeting, but that flag was reversed to a late hit.

Mountaineers move quickly for game's first TD (12:19 p.m.)

Redshirt junior quarterback Austin Kendall completed all three of his passes for 39 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman receiver Sam James to put WVU up 7-0 with 9:06 to go in the first quarter. NC State trails for the first time this season. The drive was set up by a trick play. A lateral to sophomore receiver Sean Ryan appeared to be a double-pass play, but after holding the ball Ryan decided to take off and run across the field and turned it into a 24-yard run.

Dunn's streak snapped (12:16 p.m.)

Sophomore kicker Christoher Dunn's streak of 19 consecutive made field goals came to an end on NC State's opening drive when he was wide and short on a 51-yard field goal attempt. NC State drove to the West Virginia 29 where it faced third and 10, but redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay was sacked for a five-yard loss. McKay was 3-of-6 passing for 20 yards on the drive. All his completions were to junior receiver Emeka Emezie.

Injury update for Wolfpack (11:26 a.m.)

Starting fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams made the trip but he is not dressed out and is not expected to play. Defensive line is shaping up, thus far, as this year's snake-bitten position. Sixth-year senior Deonte Holden, freshman Joshua Harris, freshman C.J. Clark, redshirt junior Val Martin and now Smith-Williams all missing games already this season with injury.

Pack hoping for rare Power Five road win