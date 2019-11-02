Wake Forest adds late first-half field goal (1:35 p.m.)

Aided by a pass interference penalty by NC State on a third and 10 incompletion, Wake Forest drove to the NCSU 15-yard line before kicking a 34-yard field goal by sophomore Nick Sciba with 23 seconds left in the first half, extending its lead to 34-10. Wake is 6 of 9 officially on third downs in the game, and they'v added two more due to Wolfpack penalties.

NC State adds a field goal (1:22 p.m.)

NC State drove to the Wake Forest 23-yard line but a third and five pass from redshirt freshman Devin Leary was knocked down at the line of scrimmage. NC State elected to kick a field goal, and sophomore Christopher Dunn made the 40-yarder with 4:16 left in the first half.

Wake wastes no time in responding to Pack TD (1:15 p.m.)

A perhaps generous spot on a third and seven pass from redshirt junior Jamie Newman to redshirt sophomore Sage Surratt gave the Deacons a first down and prevented a likely three-and-out, and WFU was off to the races after that. Wake eventually scored on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Newman to fifth-year senior tight end Jack Freudenthal with 6:27 left in the first half.

NC State finally gets on the board (1:05 p.m.)

A personal foul roughing the passer penalty on Wake Forest extended NC State's drive into the red zone, and redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary found redshirt junior tight end Cary Angeline for a 3-yard score with 9:19 left in the first half. Wake leads 24-7. Leary is 10-of-19 passing for 71 yards and a score and one interception thus far.

Wake uses field position at add FG (12:55 p.m.)

After WFU pinned NC State at its own 2-yard line, the Deacons earned a quick three-and-out and after a 15-yard punt return from fifth-year senior receiver Kendall Hinton took over at the NC State 29. The Deacons ran it four straight times before stalling at the NC State 7. Sophomore Nick Sciba's 25-yard field goal gave WFU a 24-0 lead. Offensively, NC State has just 25 total yards on 18 plays. Freshman running back Zonovan Knight also was taken for X-rays after a run in the first quarter.

First quarter stats (12:46 p.m.)

First quarter stats.

Second NC State turnover converted into Wake Forest TD (12:36 p.m.)

Redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary's deep pass attempt to junior receiver Emeka Emezie was intercepted at the Wake Forest 26. The Deacons were bailed out on an incomplete third and three pass by a defensive holding penalty on NC State. Later, Wake would score on a two-yard TD run by redshirt junior QB Jamie Newman with 3:32 left in a disastrous first quarter for the Pack.

Huge mistake costs NC State dearly (12:25 p.m.)

Freshman receiver Keyon Lesane fumbled the kickoff return after the Wake Forest touchdown, and the Deacons recovered it at the NC State 3-yard line. Two plays later, redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman found fifth-year senior receiver Jack Freudenthal open for the 5-yard TD score. Wake Forest leads 14-0 with 7:41 left in the first quarter.

Deacons strike first with TD (12:19 p.m.)

The Pack's opening drive started with a pair of first downs, but a flea flicker on first and 10 at the NC State 45-yard line was incomplete, and then redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary was sacked for a three-yard loss. NCSU was unable to convert the third and long. Wake Forest took over at its own 14-yard line, and it converted three straight third downs, including from distances of 11 and 8 yards, and then it scored on redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman's 20-yard TD run with 8:34 left in the first quarter.

Big game for NC State