TheWolfpacker - Live: Virginia Tech 31, NC State 10 (halftime)

We are live from Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., for tonight's kickoff between NC State Wolfpack football and No. 20 Virginia Tech. Kickoff is 8 p.m., and on ACC Network Subscribers can discuss the contest on the Wolves' Den message board.

Halftime stats (9:37 p.m.)

Dunn makes a 54-yard field goal (9:35 p.m.)

Christopher Dunn continues to cement his legacy at NC State. To end the half he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Special teams may be the lone bright spot in an otherwise miserable half. Virginia Tech leads 31-10. NC State will receive the opening kick for the second half.

It's getting uglier (9:29 p.m.)

After a three-and-out in what was supposed to be the two-minute offense, Virginia Tech instead rushed down the field for a last touchdown before the half. Receiver Tre Turner started off the drive with a 51-yard run, and it ended on a 16-yard pass from Quincy Patterson to James Mitchell with 42 seconds left.

Hokies, with third-string QB, responds with a TD (9:21 p.m.)

Third-string quarterback Quincy Patterson, who played in seven games a year ago, completed a pair of third down passes to extend a drive and then tossed a 15-yard touchdown to Tayvion Robinson with 2:48 left in the half. Virginia Tech leads 24-7.

NC State runs to its first touchdown (9:08 p.m.)

A nice punt return by NC State redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas set NC State with good field position at the Virginia Tech 49. The Pack kept it simple by running seven straight times, the first four by sophomore Zonovan Knight and the last three by junior Ricky Person Jr., who carried it in from three yards out for NC State's first score. Virginia Tech leads 17-7 and has lost starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister to an injury.

First quarter stats (8:41 p.m.)

Click on the picture to view it larger.

From bad to worse for NC State (8:30 p.m.)

NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman was intercepted on NC State's third down play after Virginia Tech's touchdown. Three plays later, Virginia Tech was scoring another TD to make it 17-0. This time an 8-yard run by Rutgers grad transfer Raheem Blackshear with 7:11 left int he first quarter.

Hokies in control early (8:21 p.m.)

NC State went three-and-out on its opening possession after the Virginia Tech field goal, and then the Hokies stormed down the field, needing just three runs to get 64 yards, the last 37 a touchdown run by Kansas grad transfer Khalil Herbert. It's 10-0 Hokies with 8:30 left in the first quarter.

Virginia Tech strikes first (8:10 p.m.)

Gains of 31 and 16 yards quickly got Virginia Tech into field goal range, but the Wolfpack defense tightened up after that. Hokies star kicker Brian Johnson nailed a 46-yarder to give VT the first points of the game with 12:13 left in the first quarter.

Roster updates on both sides (7:17 p.m.)