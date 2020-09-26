TheWolfpacker - Live: Virginia Tech 31, NC State 10 (halftime)

Live: Virginia Tech 31, NC State 10 (halftime)
We are live from Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., for tonight's kickoff between NC State Wolfpack football and No. 20 Virginia Tech.
Kickoff is 8 p.m., and on ACC Network
Halftime stats (9:37 p.m.)
Dunn makes a 54-yard field goal (9:35 p.m.)
Christopher Dunn continues to cement his legacy at NC State. To end the half he nailed a 54-yard field goal.
Special teams may be the lone bright spot in an otherwise miserable half. Virginia Tech leads 31-10.
NC State will receive the opening kick for the second half.
It's getting uglier (9:29 p.m.)
After a three-and-out in what was supposed to be the two-minute offense, Virginia Tech instead rushed down the field for a last touchdown before the half.
Receiver Tre Turner started off the drive with a 51-yard run, and it ended on a 16-yard pass from Quincy Patterson to James Mitchell with 42 seconds left.
Hokies, with third-string QB, responds with a TD (9:21 p.m.)
Third-string quarterback Quincy Patterson, who played in seven games a year ago, completed a pair of third down passes to extend a drive and then tossed a 15-yard touchdown to Tayvion Robinson with 2:48 left in the half.
Virginia Tech leads 24-7.
NC State runs to its first touchdown (9:08 p.m.)
A nice punt return by NC State redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas set NC State with good field position at the Virginia Tech 49. The Pack kept it simple by running seven straight times, the first four by sophomore Zonovan Knight and the last three by junior Ricky Person Jr., who carried it in from three yards out for NC State's first score.
Virginia Tech leads 17-7 and has lost starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister to an injury.
First quarter stats (8:41 p.m.)
Click on the picture to view it larger.
From bad to worse for NC State (8:30 p.m.)
NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman was intercepted on NC State's third down play after Virginia Tech's touchdown.
Three plays later, Virginia Tech was scoring another TD to make it 17-0. This time an 8-yard run by Rutgers grad transfer Raheem Blackshear with 7:11 left int he first quarter.
Hokies in control early (8:21 p.m.)
NC State went three-and-out on its opening possession after the Virginia Tech field goal, and then the Hokies stormed down the field, needing just three runs to get 64 yards, the last 37 a touchdown run by Kansas grad transfer Khalil Herbert.
It's 10-0 Hokies with 8:30 left in the first quarter.
Virginia Tech strikes first (8:10 p.m.)
Gains of 31 and 16 yards quickly got Virginia Tech into field goal range, but the Wolfpack defense tightened up after that. Hokies star kicker Brian Johnson nailed a 46-yarder to give VT the first points of the game with 12:13 left in the first quarter.
Roster updates on both sides (7:17 p.m.)
NC State's defense, looking to rebound from last week's difficult outing in a win over Wake Forest, will have to be without three key starters. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson, junior free safety Tanner Ingle and junior corner Teshaun Smith are unavailable after having injuries against the Demon Deacons.
Wilson is likely to be replaced in the lineup by redshirt junior Vi Jones, while either sophomore Cecil Powell or redshirt sophomore Malik Dunlap could replace Smith. Sophomore Rakeim Ashford will likely start in Ingle's place. Ingle only played two snaps against the Deacons.
Virginia Tech has two huge losses on its roster in starting quarterback Hendon Hooker and star corner Jermaine Waller. Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister will replace Hooker. Waller's absence is compounded by Hokies corner Caleb Farley opting out earlier in the preseason to focus on the NFL Draft.
Virginia Tech's new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton is also not going to be available to call plays.
All total, Virginia Tech is down 24 players and two full-time coaches for this game after dealing with preseason COVID-19 issues.