TheWolfpacker - Live: NC State at Virginia

Live: NC State at Virginia
NC State Wolfpack football is looking for a second straight impressive road win when it travels for a noon kickoff against Virginia Saturday on a wet morning and afternoon in Charlottesville, Va.
We will have updates throughout the game here.
Fans can discuss the contest on the Wolves' Den message board.
Players not making the trip (11:18 a.m.)
The following scholarship players are not available today:
Sophomore safety Rakeim Ashford
Junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams
Freshman offensive tackle Anthony Carter Jr.
Freshman receiver Jalen Coit
Freshman receiver Joshua Crabtree
Senior corner Chris Ingram
Redshirt junior defensive lineman Dante Johnson
Fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph
Redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin
Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Timothy McKay
Freshman safety Nehki Meredith
Freshman linebacker Jayland Parker
Redshirt sophomore receiver Jasiah Provillon
Junior corner Teshaun Smith
Freshman tight end Ezemdi Udoh
Fifth-year senior offensive tackle Justin Witt
Ashford and Smith have been lost for the season with injuries, while Ingram has yet to play while recovering from his injury sustained in the middle of 2019. Martin will miss a second straight game after a scary collision at Virginia Tech, and Witt is also out for the second week in a row. Baker-Williams is still serving his 14-day quarantine and should return next Saturday.
McKay will not play after getting injured at Pittsburgh a week ago. Provillon and Joseph are new names to the report.