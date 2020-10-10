TheWolfpacker - Live: NC State at Virginia

We will have updates throughout the game here.

NC State Wolfpack football is looking for a second straight impressive road win when it travels for a noon kickoff against Virginia Saturday on a wet morning and afternoon in Charlottesville, Va.

The following scholarship players are not available today:

Sophomore safety Rakeim Ashford

Junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams

Freshman offensive tackle Anthony Carter Jr.

Freshman receiver Jalen Coit

Freshman receiver Joshua Crabtree

Senior corner Chris Ingram

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Dante Johnson

Fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph

Redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin

Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Timothy McKay

Freshman safety Nehki Meredith

Freshman linebacker Jayland Parker

Redshirt sophomore receiver Jasiah Provillon

Junior corner Teshaun Smith

Freshman tight end Ezemdi Udoh

Fifth-year senior offensive tackle Justin Witt

Ashford and Smith have been lost for the season with injuries, while Ingram has yet to play while recovering from his injury sustained in the middle of 2019. Martin will miss a second straight game after a scary collision at Virginia Tech, and Witt is also out for the second week in a row. Baker-Williams is still serving his 14-day quarantine and should return next Saturday.

McKay will not play after getting injured at Pittsburgh a week ago. Provillon and Joseph are new names to the report.