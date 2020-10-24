A shorthanded NC State Wolfpack football squad will be seeking its fourth straight win when it travels to archival UNC on Saturday for a noon kickoff. We will have updates throughout the game on this live blog. Also, fans can discuss the contest on the Wolves' Den message board.

UNC continues to run over NC State (2:55 p.m.)

Junior Javonte Williams went untouched on a 27-yard touchdown run with 14:11 left in the game, and UNC leads 45-14. Williams has 160 yards rushing and four scores, while senior Michael Carter is at 106 yards.

Stats through three quarters (2:52 p.m.)

Click on the stats to view them larger.

Bailey Hockman back in, leads TD drive (2:47 p.m.)

After freshman Ben FInley's third turnover of the game, redshirt junior Bailey Hockman came back in at quarterback and led a touchdown drive that was aided by a pair of penalties on the UNC secondary. Hockman ran for the TD on a 1-yard run with 35 seconds left in the third quarter.

Another turnover leads to UNC TD (2:40 p.m.)

Freshman quarterback Ben Finley fumbled while being sacked, and UNC freshman defensive end Desmond Evans recovered at the NC State 9-yard line. Junior running back Javonte Williams scored on a 5-yard run with 1:27 left.

UNC beginning to blow out the Pack (2:32 p.m.)

NC State simply has not been able to stop UNC's offense. The Heels scored on a 99-yard drive when junior Javonte Williams ran for a 1-yard score with 3:11 left in the third quarter. Heels lead 31-7.

Pack turnover leads to UNC touchdown (2:10 p.m.)

UNC punted on its opening possession, potentially giving NC State an opportunity to get back into he game. However, NC State freshman quarterback Ben Finley's deflected pass was intercepted by UNC linebacker Chazz Surratt at the UNC 40-yard line. Four plays later, UNC was in the end zone thanks to a 17-yard pass from sophomore Sam Howell to freshman Josh Downs on a blown coverage. UNC leads 24-7 with 8:56 left in the third quarter.

Halftime stats (1:36 p.m.)

Click on the stats to view them larger.

UNC ends half with field goal (1:35 p.m.)

The Pack received a break when sophomore quarterback Sam Howell missed an open senior running back Michael Carter in the end zone, but struggling kicker Grayson Atkins made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give UNC a 17-7 halftime lead. The Heels will receive the opening kick for the second half.

Finley on fire for Wolfpack (1:28 p.m.)

In two drives, freshman quarterback Ben Finley has completed 9 of 12 passes for 128 yards, the last of which was a 42-yard touchdown to senior receiver Emeka Emezie with 54 seconds left. UNC leads 14-7.

Ben Finley gets the call (1:00 p.m.)

Freshman Ben Finley came into the game to jumpstart the offense and appeared to do so, completing his first three passes for 50 yards and running for a first down on third and four. On first and goal from the 14 following a penalty, fifth-year senior tight end Dylan Parham bobbled an open touchdown and it was intercepted off the deflection by Don Chapman.

UNC dominating first half (12:52 p.m.)

It has been a mismatch for the first half so far. UNC added a second touchdown to go up 14-0 after sophomore quarterback Sam Howell ran for a 10-yard score. Meanwhile, NC State has just one first down on offense with 11:59 left in the first half.

First quarter stats (12:40 p.m.)

Click the stats to view them larger.

UNC strikes first (12:11 p.m.)

After NC State went three-and-out on its opening possession, UNC sophomore quarterback Sam Howell made it look easy on his first drive. Howell completed all five pass attempts for 53 yards, and UNC converted a pair of third downs before scoring a touchdown. Senior running back Michael Carter got the score on a 16-yard run on a third and four play.

Inactive list (11:11 a.m.)