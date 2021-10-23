Live: Miami 21, NC State 17, (third quarter)

NC State is set for a 7:30 p.m. kick off at Miami in a game televised on ESPN2. The 5-1 Wolfpack could reach bowl eligibility with a victory, but it's more concentrated on improving on its 2-0 ACC mark thus far. Miami is trying to turn around its season after going through the first half of the year with a 2-4 record, including 0-2 in the conference. We will have updates throughout the game in this live blog. NC State fans can discuss on the contest on the Wolves' Den message board on our game thread.

Big play, penalty leads to Miami go-ahead TD (9:45 p.m.)

Miami started the second half with a 60-yard bomb from Tyler Van Dyke to Charleston Rambo. It looked like it was going to settle for a field goal, but on fourth and five from the 10, Pack defensive tackle Cory Durden jumped offside to give Miami a first down. On the next play, Van Dyke connected with Will Mallory for the score to give Miami a 21-17 lead with 13:24 left in the third quarter.

Halftime stats (9:20 p.m.)

Click on the stats to view them larger.

Pack stuns Miami with late half touchdown (9:16 p.m.)

Taking over at its own 23-yard line with 47 seconds left and no timeouts, NC State managed to get a touchdown to take the lead with just 32 seconds later. Quarterback Devin Leary completed a short 4-yard pass to Emeka Emezie on first down, and then connected on a 46-yard bomb to Emezie on the following play. Miami called a timeout with 20 seconds left, and then Leary found a wide open Thayer Thomas for the score. Miami knelt on the ball to end the half.

NC State gets much needed touchdown (8:40 p.m.)

Trailing 14-3, quarterback Devin Leary engineered a much-needed touchdown-scoring drive for the Wolfpack. His 7-yard TD toss to receiver Thayer Thomas on third and goal cut the Canes' lead to 14-10 with 8:59 left in the half.

Miami gambles and scored a touchdown (8:25 p.m.)

Miami elected to go for it on fourth and one at its own 47, and running back Jaylan Knighton went uncovered out of the backfield for a 53-yard touchdown to give the Hurricanes a 14-3 lead with 13:41 left in the first half.

First quarter stats (8:20 p.m.)

Click on the stats to view them larger.

Chris Dunn becomes NC State's all-time leader in points (8:10 p.m.)

NC State finally sustained a drive, but it ended the drive in the Miami red zone with a 33-yard field goal from junior Chris Dunn, who in the process became the all-time leader in points scored for the Wolfpack. Miami leads 7-3 with 4:24 left in the first quarter.

Miami starts fast (7:46 p.m.)