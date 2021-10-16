Live: NC State 7, Boston College 7 (second quarter)
NC State is at Boston College for what could prove to be a critical Atlantic Division showdown.
The Wolfpack (4-1, 1-0 ACC) is hoping to get a second consecutive win over a perceived divisional favorite, while BC (4-1, 0-1 ACC) is looking to avoid a second conference defeat in a row.
This blog will have updates throughout the game.
Fans can discuss the game on the Wolves' Den message board.
First quarter stats (8:14 p.m.)
Boston College answers (7:52 p.m.)
Boston College converted a pair of third and longs to answer NC State's touchdown with one of its own.
The Eagles avoided a three-and-out with a 29-yard pass from quarterback Dennis Grosel to running back Travis Levy on what was a third and nine, and then it score don third and goal from the eight with a pass to tight end Trae Berry with 8:47 left in the first quarter.
NC State scores TD on opening drive (7:40 p.m.)
Somehow, someway NC State redshirt sophomore receiver Devin Carter hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary with 12:44 left in the first quarter, giving the Pack a 7-0 lead after its opening possession.
The Pack has a change in its offensive line, with redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason starting at right guard. Normal starter there, redshirt freshman Dylan McMahon, has slid over to left guard, replacing fifth-year senior Chandler Zavala.