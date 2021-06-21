Live: NC State faces Vanderbilt in crucial College World Series showdown
NC State and Vanderbilt are facing each other in the winner's bracket of the College World Series in Omaha, with first pitch coming at 7 p.m., on ESPN.
Whoever emerges victorious will have the inside track to advancing to the championship series, while the loser will face Stanford Wednesday in a do-or-die game.
Here is a preview of Vanderbilt.
Inning-by-inning updates are provided below.
Top of the second
Pack freshman Sam Highfill works a 1-2-3 inning, including getting his first strikeout of the night.
Bottom of the first
Vanderbilt star Jack Leiter, the projected first pitcher to be selected in the MLB Draft, starts and ends the inning with a strikeout as part of a 1-2-3 inning, but the Pack made him throw 20 pitches in the frame as both Ks came on full count pitches.
Top of the first
NC State's heralded defense was on display quickly, with sophomore third baseman Vojtech Mensik barehanding a perfectly laid bunt down the line from speedy Vanderbilt freshman centerfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. to throw him out at first.
Junior first baseman Dominic Keegan singled with two outs, but he would be the lone baserunner of the inning against freshman pitcher Sam Highfill.
