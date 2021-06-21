Live: NC State faces Vanderbilt in crucial College World Series showdown

NC State and Vanderbilt are facing each other in the winner's bracket of the College World Series in Omaha, with first pitch coming at 7 p.m., on ESPN. Whoever emerges victorious will have the inside track to advancing to the championship series, while the loser will face Stanford Wednesday in a do-or-die game. Here is a preview of Vanderbilt. Inning-by-inning updates are provided below.

Centerfielder Tyler McDonough and the Pack will face top pitcher Jack Leiter. (NCAA.com)

Top of the second

Pack freshman Sam Highfill works a 1-2-3 inning, including getting his first strikeout of the night.

Bottom of the first

Vanderbilt star Jack Leiter, the projected first pitcher to be selected in the MLB Draft, starts and ends the inning with a strikeout as part of a 1-2-3 inning, but the Pack made him throw 20 pitches in the frame as both Ks came on full count pitches.

Top of the first