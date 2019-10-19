Live: Boston College 17, NC State 3 (second quarter)
Here are updates throughout NC State football's game at Boston College.
BC gets long touchdown run (1:13 p.m.)
Boston College sophomore running back David Bailey burst through the line and then broke some tackles on his way to a 54-yard touchdown run with 5:07 left in the first half to put the Eagles up 17-3.
Eagles quickly respond to Pack with its own FG (1:02 p.m.)
Star junior running back AJ Dillon for Boston College ran four times for 49 yards to help BC reach the NC State 13-yard line, but once there the red zone defense tightened up. Freshman receiver Zay Flowers was knocked down for a 7-yard loss on a reverse on first down, and eventually the Eagles settled for a 27-yard field goal with 7:23 left in the half.
Boston College leads 10-3.
Pack gets a field goal (12:55 p.m.)
Redshirt freshman Devin Leary received a drive to start the second quarter and the Pack gave him great field position at the BC 41. Leary's first pass was a 23-yard slant to redshirt sophomore Thayer Thomas, which would set up a 31-yard field by sophomore Christopher Dunn with 11:51 left in the half.
First quarter stats (12:45 p.m.)
Click on the picture to view the first quarter stats.
Ugly start offensively includes a pick six (12:34 p.m.)
Through nine plays, NC State does not have a first down and it only has one positive play — a quarterback sneak by redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman to create space when NCSU was pinned at its own 1-yard line. Two plays after that, Hockman threw a pick six to Jason Maitre, and BC leads 7-0 with 5:36 left in the opening period.
Boston College, who missed a field goal earlier in the first quarter, nearly had two interceptions earlier in the quarter.
Shorthanded Pack playing at Boston College (11:45 a.m.)
NC State's injury bug is not getting better. It is confirmed that junior corner Chris Ingram will not play Saturday, but not only Ingram but his potential replacement, sophomore Teshaun Smith. NCSU was already playing without cornerbacks senior Nick McCloud and redshirt freshman Taiyon Palmer.
Fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams and redshirt junior defensive tackle Val Martin will also not play.
