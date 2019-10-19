Here are updates throughout NC State football's game at Boston College.

BC gets long touchdown run (1:13 p.m.)

Boston College sophomore running back David Bailey burst through the line and then broke some tackles on his way to a 54-yard touchdown run with 5:07 left in the first half to put the Eagles up 17-3.

Eagles quickly respond to Pack with its own FG (1:02 p.m.)

Star junior running back AJ Dillon for Boston College ran four times for 49 yards to help BC reach the NC State 13-yard line, but once there the red zone defense tightened up. Freshman receiver Zay Flowers was knocked down for a 7-yard loss on a reverse on first down, and eventually the Eagles settled for a 27-yard field goal with 7:23 left in the half. Boston College leads 10-3.

Pack gets a field goal (12:55 p.m.)

Redshirt freshman Devin Leary received a drive to start the second quarter and the Pack gave him great field position at the BC 41. Leary's first pass was a 23-yard slant to redshirt sophomore Thayer Thomas, which would set up a 31-yard field by sophomore Christopher Dunn with 11:51 left in the half.

First quarter stats (12:45 p.m.)

First quarter stats

Ugly start offensively includes a pick six (12:34 p.m.)

Through nine plays, NC State does not have a first down and it only has one positive play — a quarterback sneak by redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman to create space when NCSU was pinned at its own 1-yard line. Two plays after that, Hockman threw a pick six to Jason Maitre, and BC leads 7-0 with 5:36 left in the opening period. Boston College, who missed a field goal earlier in the first quarter, nearly had two interceptions earlier in the quarter.

Shorthanded Pack playing at Boston College (11:45 a.m.)